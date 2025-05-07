Celebrities support Lepra’s prize draw for Mental Health Awareness Week

Leading celebrities from across the UK including Sir Stephen Fry, Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Judi Dench, Miranda Hart, Dame Joanna Lumley and Olivia Colman, have all contributed items for Lepra’s first-ever Mental Health Awareness Week Prize Draw!
One lucky winner will receive a personalised video message from Olivia Colman. Also available to win are signed film and stage memorabilia from Dame Helen Mirren.
Funds raised by the prize draw will help Lepra to provide vital support for some of the world's most vulnerable people, helping them to overcome the emotional and social impact of leprosy and lymphatic filariasis (LF).
As many as one-in-two people diagnosed with leprosy will experience significant mental health concerns, resulting from the stigma and discrimination which is sadly still prevalent. Positive mental health is crucial for people's recovery, as such Lepra provide professional counselling sessions for people affected by leprosy, LF and their families.
Community volunteers are also trained to provide ongoing support and guidance, to help people rebuild their lives with independence and dignity. Many of Lepra's volunteers have recovered from leprosy or LF themselves.
Firoza and RupaliTom Bradley
Understanding and empathy
When Firoza from Bogura in Bangladesh was diagnosed with leprosy her husband divorced her, she was left feeling suicidal but through Lepra's Mind to Heart project she has slowly regained positive mental health.
"I didn’t want to live with this sort of pain. People gossiped behind my back. I also felt bad for myself because of the worsening leprosy – it was difficult to do daily tasks. I didn’t eat or wash properly. Or do any kind of work.”
Fizora’s turning point came when she was referred for counselling followed by support from a Mental Motivator – a community volunteer with basic mental health training. Rupali has recovered from leprosy herself and shows great compassion for the people she supports. Over the past eight years, Rupali has visited Firoza 2-3 times a month.
“It helps to have someone to really listen.
These days I’m feeling much better, and more motivated.”
Open to over-18’s, Lepra Mental Health Awareness Week Prize Draw will run from Monday 5 May 2025 to Friday 23 May 2025, with entries costing £2 each. To enter, click here.