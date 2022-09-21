Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Leicester police stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder

Rahman appeared in court in southwest London on Monday (19).

 

Forensic officers work at the scene where two policemen were stabbed, near Leicester Square, in London, Britain September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

By: Pramod Thomas

A man was charged with attempted murder following the stabbings of two police officers in in Leicester Square on Friday (16), the the Metropolitan Police said.

Mohammed Rahman, 24, from west London, has been charged with attempted murder of a male constable; and with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a female constable following the incident.

Rahman was also charged with assault and two counts of threatening a person in a public place with a bladed article, charges relating to three other constables. He was also charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Earlier, Police said that the stabbings in Leicester Square were not being treated as terror-related.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan termed the incident as appalling.

“This attack on serving police officers in Soho overnight is utterly appalling. These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country,” Khan was quoted as saying be media outlets

“My thoughts and prayers are with them, their loved ones, and police colleagues following this disgraceful attack. Our police officers run towards danger to protect others and keep us safe and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”

The mayor said that he discussed the incident with the new commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, adding that attacks against the police will not be tolerated.

He also urged the public to co-operate with the investigation.

Met Commissioner said that the female police officer suffered a life-changing injury while the male officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK elections watchdog calls for action to prevent abuse and intimidation of candidates
News
‘Bring back the British empire’ comment on UK TV show triggers backlash on social media
UK
20-year-old man charged with rape in Bolton
News
Eight out of ten Britons will be overweight or obese by 2060 – Experts warn
News
Nikki Haley blasts ‘racist’ talk show host for claiming she hides Indian ethnicity with name
News
Pak spy agency ISI considers me its ‘enemy’, says Indian-American Congressman
News
Watch: 200 masked men gathered outside Hindu temple as Leicester Muslim-Hindu violence spreads…
News
Second man sentenced over Leicester violence
News
Denied dental care, UK adults turning to DIY dentistry – Survey
UK
Bedfordshire woman crowdfunds to save husband suffering from aggressive brain tumour
News
Six reported killed as Iran protests spread over woman’s death
News
This teenager suffers with rare condition that makes her allergic to water!
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Brad Pitt makes a surprise art debut in Finland with…
UK elections watchdog calls for action to prevent abuse and…
‘Bring back the British empire’ comment on UK TV show…
TV lionheart hunts down a fierce new role
20-year-old man charged with rape in Bolton
From Kollywood to Bollywood