Leicester mayor gives ‘absolute assurance’ of support to Gandhi statue

THE mayor of Leicester has given “absolute assurance” that statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the heart of the central England city will be protected, as an online petition created to save the under-threat monument attracted over 6,000 signatures.

Peter Soulsby committed his support in response to a letter from former Leicester East MP Keith Vaz, who had been leading a campaign ever since an online petition called for the statue’s removal last week.

“I am delighted to be able to give you an absolute assurance that there is no prospect whatsoever of the council agreeing at any time to the removal of the statue – and certainly not while I am mayor,” said Soulsby, the Labour leader of the Leicester City Council.

“It was a matter of great pride that our city with the generous support of the donors was able to celebrate the life of Bapu, who was so inspirational in the creation of modern India and such an example to the rest of the world.”

The bronze statue, which captures the leader of the Indian freedom struggle in his characteristic walking stride in the city’s famous Belgrave Road Golden Mile, came into focus with a recent “Remove the Gandhi Statue in Leicester” online petition that said Gandhi was a “facist, racist and sexual predator [sic]”.

A counter petition launched on Change.Org this week — “Save the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Leicester” — attracted thousands of signatures in support within days.

“The statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Leicester should never be removed as it resembles independence, non-violence and peace,” noted the petition.

“Together we need to fight for justice and save the statue of Gandhi.”

The sculpture by Kolkata artist Gautam Pal was unveiled in 2006 following a fundraising drive by the Indian charity Samanwaya Pariwar.

Vaz, who had been present at the statue’s unveiling, led a socially-distanced, silent demonstration at the monument last week, which was followed up by another “Leicester stands with Gandhiji” show of support on Friday (19).

In recent article for Eastern Eye, psychiatrist and author Dr Raj Persaud said: “If Gandhi’s statues continue to come under threat, then Indians, and all devo­tees of peaceful, radical, imaginative, non-violent protest for change, must gather at such places, to protect him.”

Leicester City Council said all representations would be taken into consideration as part of a wider review of the city’s statues, street and building names, which follows similar initiatives being undertaken by local authorities around the UK in the wake of anti-racism Black Lives Matter protests targeting statues with a dubious slave trade history.

“In such a culturally-diverse city as Leicester, it’s important that we respect the histories of all our communities and understand the context for the historical references that are part of our streetscape and built environment,” a council spokesperson said.

Statues across the UK became a focal point of protests in recent days, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan ordered boarding up of sculptures at Parliament Square in the UK capital following graffiti attacks directed at some of the monuments.

However, City Hall confirmed that, following discussions with the Metropolitan Police, statues of Gandhi and Nelson Mandela at the square will be uncovered.

The statue of former prime minister Winston Churchill in the same square had already been uncovered on Thursday in time for French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to London.