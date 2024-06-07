Leicester Council loses appeal in racial discrimination case

The council had initiated a disciplinary investigation against an Asian-origin employee for not acting in line with leadership standards

Leicester City Council lost an appeal in a racial discrimination case. (Photo: iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

An appeal filed by the Leicester City Council against an employment tribunal ruling that the council had racially discriminated against an Asian-origin employee has been dismissed.

The tribunal had in April last year found that the decisions made by Ruth Lake, a senior member of staff at Leicester City Council, in relation to social worker Bindu Parmar were racially motivated.

The council had initiated a disciplinary investigation against Parmar in January 2021, which she claimed was racially discriminatory. She was accused of not acting in line with leadership standards.

The tribunal found that there was “nothing of substance” to start an investigation and considered the Council’s action as racially motivated.

In its appeal, the Council argued that the panel had misapplied the law and used insufficient grounds to shift the burden of proof to the authority.

Judge James Tayler said the Employment Tribunal did not err in law regarding the burden of proof and accused the council of having failed to disprove discrimination.

Parmar (58) told BBC that she felt “vindicated” by the dismissal but was not keen to return to work at the council, where she had served for 33 years.

She expressed shock that the council decided to appeal against the ruling in the first place.

A city council spokesperson expressed disappointment and said they may challenge the decision.

A further appeal would be dealt with by the Court of Appeal.