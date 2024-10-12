  • Saturday, October 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Majority support legalising assisted dying, poll reveals

MPs are due to debate and vote on the legislation on November 29

FILE PHOTO: Kim Leadbeater, MP for Batler and Spen in Yorkshire engages with players ahead of the football game on June 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

MOST people in England and Wales want assisted dying to be legalised for terminally ill adults, according to a poll published on Friday (11) before a parliamentary vote on the emotive issue.

Some 63 per cent of those surveyed said they favoured a change in the law in the next five years, according to the study conducted by researchers at King’s College London.

Next Wednesday (16), lawmaker Kim Leadbeater from Labour party is set to introduce a bill to parliament that proposes giving terminally ill people “choice” at the end of life.

MPs are due to debate and vote on the legislation on November 29 — the first time the UK parliament will have considered assisted dying in almost a decade.

The Labour government is to give a free vote to its 400-plus lawmakers in the 650-seat parliament, meaning it is likely to be very difficult to predict the outcome.

Euthanasia is illegal in Britain but is already in place to varying degrees in some European countries.

Previous attempts to legalise it have been voted down but public opinion is shifting and attempts to change the law are under way in Scotland, which has a separate legal system and powers to set its own health policy.

An assisted dying bill was last debated — and defeated — in the House of Commons in 2015.

Since then surveys have indicated an increase in support for helping terminally ill people end their lives.

The poll of just over 2,000 people published on Friday found that most people who support changing the law do so to give the terminally ill a less painful or distressing death.

The UK’s highest-ranking Roman Catholic cleric, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, however, has urged followers to write to their MPs to oppose the proposed change in the law.

“The radical change in the law now being proposed risks bringing about for all medical professionals a slow change from a duty to care to a duty to kill,” he wrote in a pastoral letter to churches in his diocese.

“The suffering of a human being is not meaningless. It does not destroy that dignity. It is an intrinsic part of our human journey,” Nichols, who is president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, and Archbishop of Westminster.

Prime minister Keir Starmer pledged to make parliamentary time for the subject as part of Labour’s successful election campaign in July.

The debate has been given impetus recently by a campaign led by high-profile TV broadcaster Esther Rantzen, who has terminal cancer.

A bill to make assisted dying legal in Scotland was introduced in the devolved Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh earlier this year.

The Isle of Man and Jersey — self-governing British Crown Dependencies which are not part of the UK — are also moving towards passing their own laws to give terminally ill people the right to die.

Belgium, along with the Netherlands, in 2002 became the first EU countries to allow euthanasia.

Spain in 2021 authorised euthanasia and medically-assisted suicide for people with a serious and incurable illness, followed by Portugal in 2023.

(AFP)

Related Stories
News

DP World pauses £1bn investment in a blow to government
US

Obama lashes out at “crazy” Trump in first rally for Harris
News

Trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds pays tribute to Ratan Tata
UK

‘Sharp rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims’
News

India and Nigeria lead work-related migration to the UK
US

Trump claims India imposes highest tariffs; vows to reciprocate
News

Seema Malhotra takes on additional charge as equalities under secretary
News

Pharmacy leaders celebrated for innovation at prestigious Pharmacy Business Awards 2024
News

How Ratan Tata turned humiliation into success with JLR acquisition
News

Sadiq Khan backs campaign to support families in need during winter
UK

Lisa Nandy announces tax relief for creative industries
News

Ratan Tata: Indian tycoon who built a global empire
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Majority support legalising assisted dying, poll reveals
A R Rahman’s performance to boost Harris’ campaign
Miss India finalist Megna Mukherjee makes Telugu debut
DP World pauses £1bn investment in a blow to government
Manjeet Mann on ‘Run, Rebel’: Author shares insights on stage…
Roti Kapada Aur Makaan: Making of a film masterpiece