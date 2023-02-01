Website Logo
  • Wednesday, February 01, 2023
News

LCCI policy & public impact head welcomes London mayor’s vehicle-scrappage scheme

James Watkins said the move marked a step forward towards a safer, greener city and could help businesses to play their part in ensuring the ULEZ expansion is successful in improving air quality across London.

James Watkins, head of Policy and Public Impact, London Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Picture: James Watkins LinkedIn profile)

By: Shubham Ghosh

James Watkins, head of Policy and Public Impact at London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) welcomed the move made by London mayor Sadiq Khan to launch the biggest vehicle-scrappage scheme worth £110 million to help organisations and individuals to replace or retrofit their old, pollution-causing vehicles.

He said the decision marks a step forward towards a safer, greener city and could help businesses of all sizes to contribute towards making the ULEZ expansion successful and help the capital have a better air quality.

“We welcome the decision of the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, to reform the ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) vehicle-scrappage scheme. The announcement marks a step forward in the journey towards a safer, greener city and could enable businesses of all sizes to play their part in ensuring the ULEZ expansion is successful in its aim to improve air quality across the capital,” Watkins said.

He said the people of London, who were not able to consider scrapping or retrofitting their vehicles earlier in favour of greener alternatives, would also laud the decision amid the current cost-of-living crisis.

“Amidst the current cost of living crisis, today’s announcement will be welcomed by Londoners who were previously unable to consider scrapping or retrofitting their vehicles in favour of greener, more sustainable alternatives. We will continue to monitor changes to ensure the needs of London businesses are met appropriately.”

To accompany the scrappage scheme, Khan and Transport for London also came up with a host of ULEZ support offers from businesses, including additional exclusive offers for successful applicants of the scrappage scheme.

This would enable Londoners to benefit from discounts on subscriptions, rentals and purchases of bicycles, e-bikes, cargo bikes, cars and vans from companies including Brompton, Enterprise and Santander Cycles, a press release from the mayor’s press office said.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

