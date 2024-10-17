  • Thursday, October 17, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Lahore college closed amid protests over rape as police find no evidence

Hundreds of students protested on two campuses of the college after social media posts reported that a woman was raped at the college by a security guard.

Police stand guard at a Lahore college on Monday (14)

By: Eastern Eye

A COLLEGE campus in Lahore was shut down on Monday (14) by the provincial government after reports spread online that a student had been raped, sparking demonstrations.

Hundreds of students protested on two campuses of the college after social media posts reported that a woman was raped at the college by a security guard.

The police in a press conference, however, said no victim had come forward to file a complaint and the college dismissed the allegations as “false”.

“The records of all the CCTV cameras in the campus have been checked. Till now, we are unable to verify the incident,” said senior Lahore police official Faisal Kamran, adding that the police had also checked hospital records. “The alleged victim has not been identified as yet.”

The Punjab College for Women in a post on Instagram said no incident had been reported to police and that false information had spread online.

The incident was first reported on social media over the weekend, with varying accounts stating that the rape took place last Thursday (10) or Friday (11) evening in a campus basement.

A security guard identified online was taken into custody. Punjab government said the campus would be closed until further notice, in a notification posted by information minister Azma Bukhari said on X.

“The suspect has been in custody since yesterday. But until now, no girl or no incident has been reported,” Bukhari said.

Students vowed they would continue to protest until safety was brought to campuses.

“Even if it takes a month, we will continue to come here. Shut the campus down. Hang that guard here,” said Adeel an 18-year-old student who refused to give his second name and joined the protests from a nearby college.

Related Stories
US

Harris vows to repair ‘broken immigration system’
News

Outcry over Naga skull auction spurs calls for repatriation to India
News

Uganda High Commission in London marks 62nd Independence Day
News

East London man jailed for supplying rifle parts to Taliban in Pakistan for terrorist activity
News

Canada police chief urges Sikh community to speak out amid India probe
News

Court splits restaurateur’s £4 million estate among six children
News

Britain backs India-Canada cooperation in diplomatic row
News

New assisted dying bill set for parliamentary debate
UK

Diwali celebrations return to Trafalgar Square
News

India-Canada row: Starmer stresses ‘rule of law’ in call with Trudeau
News

Sara Sharif endured ‘brutal campaign of abuse’, court hears
News

‘Half of world’s 8 billion vaccines made in India’
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Lahore college closed amid protests over rape as police find…
Liam Payne Liam Payne dies after falling from hotel balcony in Argentina
Shared goals can be game changers in diversity drive
Matt Henry New Zealand bowl India out for 46, their lowest home…
Rachel Reeves Reeves plans increase in capital gains tax on shares: Report
Harris vows to repair ‘broken immigration system’