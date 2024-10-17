Labour selects MPs for Commons committees

LABOUR MPs are in the process of selecting their representatives for parliamentary select committees this week. These committees, usually made up of at least 11 members from across political parties, investigate government departments and set inquiry agendas.

The election of Labour’s committee members follows last month’s cross-party selection of committee chairs. Under party rules, at least half of the elected members must be women.

The following MPs have been elected for the various committees:

Business and Trade: Antonia Bance (Tipton and Wednesbury), Sarah Edwards (Tamworth), Sonia Kumar (Dudley), Gregor Poynton (Livingston), Matt Western (Warwick and Leamington), and Rosie Wrighting (Kettering).

Culture, Media and Sport: Bayo Alaba (Southend East and Rochford), James Frith (Bury North), Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton), Natasha Irons (Croydon East), Jo Platt (Leigh and Atherton), Tom Rutland (East Worthing and Shoreham), and Paul Waugh (Rochdale).

Defence: Calvin Bailey (Leyton and Wanstead), Alex Baker (Aldershot), Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields), Michelle Scrogham (Barrow and Furness), Fred Thomas (Plymouth Moor View), and Derek Twigg (Widnes and Halewood).

Education: Jess Asato (Lowestoft), Sureena Brackenridge (Wolverhampton North East), Amanda Martin (Portsmouth North), Darren Paffey (Southampton Itchen), Mark Sewards (Leeds South West and Morley), and Marie Tidball (Penistone and Stocksbridge).

Energy Security and Net Zero: Torcuil Crichton (Na h-Eileanan an Iar), Josh MacAlister (Whitehaven and Workington), Luke Murphy (Basingstoke), Polly Billington (East Thanet), Anneliese Midgley (Knowsley), and Julie Minns (Carlisle).

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Josh Newbury (Cannock Chase), Andrew Pakes (Peterborough), Tim Roca (Macclesfield), Henry Tufnell (Mid and South Pembrokeshire), Helena Dollimore (Hastings and Rye), Jayne Kirkham (Truro and Falmouth), and Jenny Riddell-Carpenter (Suffolk Coastal).

Environmental Audit: Barry Gardiner (Brent West), Chris Hinchliff (North East Hertfordshire), Martin Rhodes (Glasgow North), John Whitby (Derbyshire Dales), Olivia Blake (Sheffield Hallam), Julia Buckley (Shrewsbury), Anna Gelderd (South East Cornwall), and Alison Taylor (Paisley and Renfrewshire North).

Foreign Affairs: Dan Carden (Liverpool Walton), Claire Hazelgrove (Filton and Bradley Stoke), Uma Kumaran (Stratford and Bow), Blair McDougall (East Renfrewshire), Abtisam Mohamed (Sheffield Central), and Matthew Patrick (Wirral West).

Health and Social Care: Danny Beales (Uxbridge and South Ruislip), Ben Coleman (Chelsea and Fulham), Beccy Cooper (Worthing West), Deidre Costigan (Ealing Southall), Jen Craft (Thurrock), Josh Fenton-Glynn (Calder Valley), and Paulette Hamilton (Birmingham Erdington).

Home Affairs: Shaun Davies (Telford), Chris Murray (Edinburgh East and Musselburgh), Connor Rand (Altrincham and Sale West), Jake Richards (Rother Valley), Margaret Mullane (Dagenham and Rainham), Joani Reid (East Kilbride and Strathaven), and Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Clapham and Brixton Hill).

Housing, Communities and Local Government: Mike Amesbury (Runcorn and Helsby), Chris Curtis (Milton Keynes North), Maya Ellis (Ribble Valley), Naushabah Khan (Gillingham and Rainham), Joe Powell (Kensington and Bayswater), and Sarah Smith (Hyndburn).

International Development: Noah Law (St Austell and Newquay), Gordon McKee (Glasgow South), Sam Rushworth (Bishop Auckland), David Taylor (Hemel Hempstead), Laura Kyrke-Smith (Aylesbury), and Alice Macdonald (Norwich North).

Justice: Alex Barros-Curtis (Cardiff West), Pam Cox (Colchester), Linsey Farnsworth (Amber Valley), Warinder Juss (Wolverhampton West), Sarah Russell (Congleton), and Mike Tapp (Dover and Deal).

Public Accounts: Luke Charters (York Outer), Chris Kane (Stirling and Strathallan), Michael Payne (Gedling), Oliver Ryan (Burnley), Nesil Caliskan (Barking), Anna Dixon (Shipley), and Sarah Hall (Warrington South).

Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs: Richard Baker (Glenrothes and Mid Fife), Chris Bloore (Redditch), Peter Lamb (Crawley), and Richard Quigley (Isle of Wight West). Three seats remain vacant.

Science, Innovation and Technology: Steve Race (Exeter), Josh Simons (Makerfield), Adam Thompson (Erewash), Emily Darlington (Milton Keynes Central), Allison Gardner (Stoke-on-Trent South), and Lauren Sullivan (Gravesham).

Scottish Affairs: Maureen Burke (Glasgow North East), Lilian Jones (Kilmarnock and Loudoun), Douglas McAllister (West Dunbartonshire), Elaine Stewart (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock), and Kirsteen Sullivan (Bathgate and Linlithgow).

Treasury: Rachel Blake (Cities of London and Westminster), Lola McEvoy (Darlington), Siobhain McDonagh (Mitcham and Morden), Lucy Rigby (Northampton North), Jeevun Sandher (Loughborough), and Yuan Yang (Earley and Woodley).

Welsh Affairs: Claire Hughes (Bangor Aberconwy), Andrew Ranger (Wrexham), and Steve Witherden (Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr). Two vacancies remain.

Women: David Burton-Sampson (Southend West and Leigh), Kirith Entwistle (Bolton North East), Natalie Fleet (Bolsover), Catherine Fookes (Monmouthshire), and Samantha Niblett (South Derbyshire). One seat remains vacant.

Work and Pensions: Neil Coyle (Bermondsey and Old Southwark), Damien Egan (Bristol North East), David Pinto-Duschinsky (Hendon), Johanna Baxter (Paisley and Renfrewshire South), Gill German (Clwyd North), and Amanda Hack (North West Leicestershire).