Labour hosts Diwali event, pledges closer ties with India

Streeting and Kendall highlight contribution of British Indians to NHS and economy at event

Wes Streeting at the Labour Indians’ Diwali party last week

By: Amit Roy

LABOUR Indians held a Diwali party last week at which two cabinet ministers, Wes Streeting and Liz Kendall, said the party wanted to forge closer links with the 2.5 million-strong British Indian community and also establish a new strategic relationship with India.

Streeting, secretary of state for health and social care, acknowledged “the contribution successive generations of British Indians have made to our National Health Service. And not just British Indians, (but also) Indians who are coming over to contribute to our health and our care services at every level of clinical leadership and senior management”.

He referred to people from India “working in our life sciences and medical technology sector that is going to revolutionise how we deliver health and care in this century. We should be so proud of the contribution that British Indians and Indians, who are coming to the UK to work and contribute, are making.”

Streeting was backed by Liz Kendall, secretary of state for work and pensions, who said: “I want to say something about this Labour government’s commitment to building a new relationship with India. It was a very clear part of our manifesto that we want to build a new strategic relationship with India, because we understand the vital relationship between our two great nations, not only the great economic ties, India being the second largest investor in the UK and all of the Indian businesses in this country and British businesses employing Indians in India.

“But because of all the other wider cultural links with sport, art, food and so many other areas, the links between our two countries are so important, and that is why our prime minister has said, we will seek a new strategic relationship with India based on our values of democracy and of aspiration, including a free trade agreement but also a new strategic partnership for global security, for climate security and for economic security.”

Labour Indians, a new organisation set up this year, believes its strength “lies in us being a progressive yet wide coalition of parliamentarians, political advisors, and councillors who believe in a similar goal”. Its mission includes “fostering a progressive relationship with India; bridging the gap between the Indian diaspora and Labour; and supporting British Indian talent at all levels of the Labour party”.

Speaking at the Diwali party last Monday (21) at the St James’s Court Taj Hotel, Krish Raval, chair of Labour Indians, said that turnout at the reception “reflects not only a growing interest in and among the British Indian community, but also perhaps a curiosity to connect to Keir Starmer’s Labour party”.

He pointed out: “We are part of the largest diaspora community in the world, and the British Indian community’s role in that diaspora is crucial for the prosperity and well-being of everyone in the UK, not just people from our community. British jobs across the board depend on this umbilical link between the UK and India and our relationship with India is central to that success, and it’s in everyone’s interest to strengthen and protect the living bridge between our countries.”

He was followed by Sunny Brar, a councillor from Redbridge, who stood as the Labour parliamentary candidate for Hornchurch and Upminster in the general election, but didn’t win. He described his “amazing” experience campaigning in a constituency with “rapidly growing Indian and Asian populations, and speaking to second, third, fourth, and even fifth generation migrants. That’s a beautiful thing that we can say now we are a part of the community, we’re British Indians, we’re British Asians”.

He also spoke about the “vibrant Indian community” in Redbridge.

“And in the time of Diwali, it’s an amazing atmosphere,” he said. “You go out into the streets, you get lots of people just handing out sweets, you get lots of horns, and you hear a lot of fireworks.”

The Labour party once had a relationship of trust with British Indians, but in the past 30 years, those links have frayed, with closer bonds developing with the Conservatives. They were sealed when Rishi Sunak, a Hindu, became Britain’s Indian origin prime minister.

Brar, who acted as a sort of warm up act for Streeting, said: “I come from a background deeply rooted in healthcare myself. Probably one of the reasons I’m even in politics is (because of) the changes I want to make. I started my education and early career in designing surgical robotics that could be used to assist in surgeries and even help have better outcomes. That’s why it was refreshing to hear Wes speak about bringing new technologies into the NHS and making it into a world class institution.”

Streeting returned the compliment: “People like Sunny represent the future of Labour party. He is a real star in our London Borough of Redbridge. And I can’t wait to see the contribution he makes, not just locally, but nationally to our country.

“I’m here with two hats on. I suppose one is as a constituency MP, because I’m a member of parliament for Ilford North in the London Borough of Redbridge. Throughout the history of our borough, the Indian diaspora has made an enormous contribution to Redbridge, eco[1]nomically, culturally, in terms of our public services, not least the NHS.

“And it was a real joy for me to see in 2014 not just the election of the first majority Labour council in the history of our borough, but the election of the first turbanned Sikh; in fact, the first Sikh full stop to be elected as leader of our borough, Jas Athwal, whose own story, represents and reflects the stories of so many people, not just in my community, but right across our country. He came here as a small boy and was given every opportunity to work hard, play by the rules, and build success in business and later in politics, able to give something back to a country that he and his family are proud to call home, watching his children, probably in the not-too-distant future, grandchildren, also making a big contribution.

“If I think about my borough, and what makes it a special place and a great place to be a member of parliament is the fact that you’ve got Christians like me living alongside Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Zoroastrian communities, and all living, mostly in good spirits and as good neighbours. There have been some tensions – and let’s not pretend that there are not sometimes tensions in our communities – but by and large, it’s a place where people come together, celebrate what makes us unique and what makes us different, but also celebrates so much of what we have in common. And I feel fortunate, particularly at this time of the year, that I could go to my local Hindu primary school, Avanti Court, which is an amazing primary school. If I just step just across the border of my constituency to where I used to live in Chappell Heath, we’ve got a Sikh school. We’ll be lighting up the night sky with Diwali fireworks.”

Streeting said he was proud the prime minister Sir Keith Starmer also called out “the racist, thuggish bigotry that we saw over the summer. I have seen political leaders in this country in a not too distant past, not just be bystanders to that kind of hatred, but actively lean into it. I was so proud at our party conference in Liver[1]pool to see a prime minister that will actively challenge racism and discrimina[1]tion and call it out for what it is, because there’s no place for bystanders in our country, whether it was the people who turned out in enormous numbers to face down the rioters, the newspaper editors who called them out, or the prime minister in the highest democratic office in the land. It is a reminder that for all of the hatred and all the prejudice that exists in dark corners of our country, light is more powerful. The many outnumber the few, and this country has always been in my lifetime, and will always be a place that is inclusive, not (just) tolerant of people from different backgrounds, but respecting of and actively celebrating difference as well as what we have in common.

“And while I may come from one of the Abrahamic faiths, there is so much also to learn and draw from in terms of the Dharmic traditions in our country, and also for us to think about the challenges in the world that sometimes seem insurmountable, the challenges in our country that may seem sometimes insurmountable and remind ourselves that light always triumphs over darkness, that love always wins over hatred, that hope always triumphs over despair, and that’s the responsibility resting on our shoulders as a relatively new government.

“We’re not just helping to rebuild our NHS and to rebuild a good society, but to rebuild trust in politics as a force for good. We are only able to do that thanks to the support you showed Labour at the general election, all of the hard work that you put in to get good Labour MPs, many of whom are proud British Indians, elected to our parliament, the most diverse parliament we’ve ever had,” Streeting added.

Lord Wajid Khan of Burnley, parliamentary under-secretary of state for faith, communities and resettlement, said: “Tonight is a brilliant opportunity to talk about the wonderful relationship that we as a country, as a government, would like to strengthen between ourselves and the Indian diaspora community. And that is why it was brilliant the foreign secretary (David Lammy) on one of his first international visits, went to India to strengthen that relationship, not just economically, but culturally and socially.”

Kendall was introduced by Hajira Piranie, a vice chair of Labour Indians, who said: “As a Muslim, born in Leicester, I’ve grown up celebrating Diwali alongside my friends and neighbours. I take pride that our country is a place where different cultures and faiths come together. And for me, Diwali has always held a special place. It’s a time when the streets light up, families gather and we reflect on the triumph of good over evil, of light over darkness, themes that resonate across all faiths and cultures.”

The work and pensions secretary confessed she was “the unbelievably proud Labour MP for Leicester West, a city whose Diwali celebrations are renowned throughout Europe. And I would want to say what a special time this is in my city, a time of wonderful light and joy that people from every community and every faith and those of no faith come together to celebrate, to show that what we have in common is far more than what divides us. And can I say, long may that continue.”

Kendall called Lammy’s visit to India “a very, very clear signal of our determination to build that relationship in future. And again, I think from my own city, there is so much we can learn from what India is doing, particularly in the sphere of AI, tech, space science and research, building the jobs of the future, building the knowledge of the future, and spreading that opportunity to all.

“I have spoken personally with the (Indian) High Commissioner about this on many occasions, and it’s something I am determined to champion, not just within government, but within my own city. Let me just finish by saying something about why I think Labour Indians, this group, is so, so important. You said right from the start that we can never take the support of British Indians for granted. And you were absolutely right. You helped us achieve a great election victory.”

Nodding in the direction of Rajesh Agrawal, the Labour candidate who was beaten by the Tory Shivani Raja in Leicester East, Kendall said: “But I know from my own city – and I see Rajesh here tonight – I am the only remaining Labour MP in Leicester, so I know the work of building trust and support is not done. In fact, it is never done. Earning the support and trust of voters isn’t a one off. It is a continual process, day in, day out, week in, week out, year in, year out. Our campaign to build those links, to strengthen and deepen our relationship with British Indians and with India itself is a strategic partnership that we must continue building from now into the future.”

Last to address the Diwali function was Seema Malhotra, MP for Feltham and Heston and also parliamentary undersecretary of state for migration and citizenship and also for equalities.

She spoke of the problems of “Asian children, Indian children feeling too anxious to go to school. These are the stories that we are seeing daily.”

But she also emphasised that the British Indian community was pivotal and “at the heart of our economy”. “And I’m incredibly proud as well that we have seen so many more members of parliament from the Indian community,” she said.

Labour’s Indian origin MPs, according to one report, include: Seema Malhotra (Feltham and Heston); Valerie Vaz (Walsall and Bloxwich); Lisa Nandy (Wigan); Preet Kaur Gill (Birmingham Edgbaston); Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Slough); Navendu Mishra (Stockport); Nadia Whittome (Nottingham East); Jas Athwal (Ilford South); Baggy Shanker (Derby South); Satvir Kaur (Southampton Test); Harpreet Uppal (Huddersfield); Warinder Juss (Wolverhampton West); Gurinder Josan (Smethwick); Kanishka Narayan (Vale of Glamorgan); Sonia Kumar (Dudley); Sureena Brackenridge (Wolverhampton North East); Kirith Entwistle (Bolton North East); Jeevun Sandher (Loughborough); and Sojan Joseph (Ashford).