Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Immigration: Labour will appeal ruling over aslyum seekers in hotels

Dan Jarvis says government will do away with practice in a 'managed and ordered' manner

UK-protests-Getty

Protesters from the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future demonstrate against uncontrolled immigration outside the Cladhan Hotel on August 16, 2025 in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 22, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

MINISTERS will appeal a court decision earlier this week that barred the UK government from accommodating asylum seekers in a hotel, security minister Dan Jarvis said on Friday (22).

The high court on Tuesday (19) granted a temporary injunction to stop migrants from staying at the Bell Hotel in Epping, northeast of London, following several weeks of protests outside the hotel, some of them violent.

There were protests after a resident was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Jarvis said on Friday, "We've made a commitment that we will close all of the asylum hotels by the end of this parliament, but we need to do that in a managed and ordered way.

"And that's why we'll appeal this decision."

A total of 111,084 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025 - the highest number ever.

Latest official data showed there were 32,345 asylum seekers being housed temporarily in UK hotels at the end of March.

It was under the previous Conservative government that migrants were accommodated in hotels.

Jarvis said, "This government will close all asylum hotels and we will clear up the mess that we inherited from the previous government.”

Since Tuesday's injunction, a number of councils across the country controlled by Labour, the Conservatives and Reform UK have also said they are mulling legal challenges to block the use of hotels in their areas.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to end the costly practice of housing the thousands of asylum seekers arriving in small boats in hotels around the country, but has said it will be done in a gradual manner.

Immigration has overtaken the economy as the number one issue for the British public, according to at least two regular trackers of voters' concerns.

asylum seekersimmigrationkeir starmerlabour government

Related News

UK student visas for Indians decline; detentions nearly double
News

UK student visas for Indians decline; detentions nearly double

Wickremesinghe arrested Sri Lanka
News

Wickrmesinghe arrested in Sri Lanka over UK visit

US truck driver visa ban
News

US stops foreign truck driver visas after fatal crash by Indian migrant

Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
News

India, Russia vow stronger trade ties despite US pressure

More For You

protests-uk-getty

Protesters from the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future demonstrate against uncontrolled immigration outside the Cladhan Hotel on August 16, 2025 in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Protests planned at asylum hotels as tensions rise

PROTESTS are expected outside hotels being used to house asylum seekers across England this weekend, with counter-demonstrations also planned.

Figures released on Thursday showed more than 32,000 asylum seekers are currently in hotels, an 8 per cent rise during Labour’s first year in office.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lord Swraj Paul, “man of steel", passes away at 94

Swraj Paul in his office in Caparo House in Baker Street London in November 2021

Lord Swraj Paul, “man of steel", passes away at 94

Lord Swraj Paul, who was one of the defining figures of the last half century in Indo-British relations and who was fond of saying, “I’m 100 per cent Indian and 100 per cent British,” died in hospital in London on Thursday, his family said.

Although he had been in poor health for some time, he celebrated his 94th birthday with some style on 18 February 2025 with a gala party at the Indian Gymkhana Club in London.

Keep ReadingShow less
Teen jailed for 10 years over Scottish mosque attack plot

The High Court in Glasgow sentenced him after he pleaded guilty to two charges of terrorism. (Photo: iStock)

Teen jailed for 10 years over Scottish mosque attack plot

A TEENAGER inspired by Adolf Hitler who planned to set fire to a Scottish mosque was sentenced on Thursday (21) to 10 years in custody.

Police arrested the 17-year-old in January carrying a military-style rucksack as he tried to gain entry to the building in Greenock, on the west coast of Scotland.

Keep ReadingShow less
GCSE results

Students queue to get their GCSE results at City Of London Magistrates Court on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

GCSE results show increase in top grades but decline in pass rates

HUNDREDS of thousands of teenagers received their GCSE results on Thursday, with figures showing a slight increase in top grades but a growing number of pupils failing English and maths.

Data from the Joint Council for Qualifications showed that 21.9 per cent of entries were awarded at least grade 7 or A, up from 21.8 per cent last year. The overall pass rate at grade 4 or C fell slightly to 67.4 per cent, compared with 67.6 per cent last year, though still above pre-pandemic levels.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hurricane Erin

The bank holiday weekend is approaching for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland

iStock

Hurricane Erin keeps bank holiday weather on a knife-edge

Highlights:

  • England, Wales, and Northern Ireland set for mostly dry conditions at the start of the long weekend
  • Temperatures climbing back into the low to mid-20s, though cooler along North Sea coasts
  • Bank holiday Monday outlook remains uncertain, with risk of rain in southern and western areas
  • Remnants of Hurricane Erin could influence unsettled weather after the weekend

A mixed outlook for the long weekend

The bank holiday weekend is approaching for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but the weather forecast carries a degree of uncertainty. While high pressure looks likely to dominate at first, unsettled conditions could follow, depending on the path of Hurricane Erin currently tracking through the Atlantic.

Saturday and Sunday: mostly settled

High pressure is expected to bring largely dry weather across much of the UK at the start of the long weekend. There should be some sunshine, with only isolated showers possible. After a cooler spell, temperatures will recover, climbing into the low to mid-20s Celsius. However, coastal areas along the North Sea are likely to stay cooler, with more cloud cover and a fresh onshore breeze.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us