Kuwait fire tragedy victims’ kin to get $15,000

The massive fire that occurred at a seven-storey building in the city of Mangaf on July 12 was caused by an electrical short circuit in the guard’s room

A file photo of mourning relatives awaiting coffins of the deceased arriving on an Indian Air Force plane from Kuwait at the Cochin International Airport in Kochi on June 14, 2024. (Photo by ARUN CHANDRABOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

The Kuwaiti government will give $15,000 (£11,792) each as compensation to the families of the victims of the devastating fire that killed 50 people, including 46 Indians, in the southern Ahmadi Governorate, according to a media report.

The massive fire which occurred at a seven-storey building in the city of Mangaf on July 12 was caused by an electrical short circuit in the guard’s room on the structure’s ground floor, according to Kuwaiti authorities.

The building was home to 196 migrant workers, mostly Indians.

On the orders of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the victims’ families will receive compensation amounting to $15,000 each, the Arab Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Citing government sources, the newspaper said the compensation payments will be processed and delivered to the victims’ embassies. Three other deceased were Filipinos, and the identity of one of the victims has not been established.

The concerned embassies will ensure that the funds are distributed to the families of those affected by the fire, expediting the process and ensuring that the assistance reaches the victims’ families promptly and efficiently, the report said.

The Kerala government last week said it will provide Rs 500,000 (£4,711) financial assistance to the families of the people from the state who died in the fire tragedy. Among the 46 Indians who died in the tragedy, 24 hail from the state.

Kuwait’s public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the incident. A Kuwaiti citizen and several foreigners have been arrested in connection with charges of manslaughter and causing injuries due to negligence in security and safety measures. (PTI)