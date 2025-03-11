SINCE AUGUST 2023, Kunal Patel has been serving as the deputy principal private secretary to the prime minister – a role that belies its modest title.

Behind the scenes, he orchestrates the machinery of government, managing the prime minister's diary, coordinating high-level meetings, and ensuring Number 10 remains informed on all major developments.

What makes Patel remarkable is his seamless transition between administrations. Having taken up his role under Rishi Sunak, he continues to serve with equal dedication under Keir Starmer – a testament to his reputation as a capable civil servant who transcends the party divide.

The Starmer administration clearly values his administrative capabilities and integrity, despite his close association with Sunak dating back to the latter's chancellor of exchequer days.

The role, designed to support the principal private secretary, who serves as the head of the prime minister’s private office, also involves being a trusted advisor, helping to formulate policy decisions, manage crises, and maintain the prime minister's public image.

Patel's influence extends far beyond diary management. His previous stint at HM Treasury saw him contribute significantly to the UK's pandemic response when the economy was on ventilator support. Between October 2019 and March 2022, as private secretary to the chancellor, he was closely associated with the formulation of the Coronavirus Job Retention and Eat Out to Help Out schemes.

The employee retention scheme – the first such initiative by a British government – cost an estimated £14 billion a month but prevented mass unemployment during lockdown. Meanwhile, the Eat Out to Help Out scheme breathed life into a devastated hospitality sector, increasing diner numbers by more than a quarter year-on-year.

Later, as deputy director of the Fiscal Group at Treasury from March 2022 to October 2023, Patel oversaw policies ensuring fiscal stability during turbulent economic times. Simultaneously, he served as one of two deputy directors for the Debt and Reserves Management team, acting as the primary contact for the Debt Management Office responsible for the UK government's debt and cash management.

His portfolio included managing the UK's official reserves, coinage policy, and various Bank of England issues. Additionally, he advised on debt financing through the government-backed savings organisation NS&I, where he served as a board member, and participated in the Royal Mint Advisory Committee's themes sub-committee on design.

In a brief but significant role before his current position, Patel served as the accounting officer for HM Treasury UK Sovereign Sukuk plc, overseeing sharia-compliant financial instruments – an indication of his versatility and broad expertise.

His wealth of experience, from EU strategy coordination to counter-terrorist financing, would be invaluable in supporting Starmer's administration. His background in economic policy and

crisis management would be particularly relevant as the new government addresses ongoing economic challenges and seeks to implement its agenda for national renewal.