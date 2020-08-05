 
Trending Now

Kunal Kemmu: I don’t feel underrated but under-utilised


Instagram: Kunal Kemmu
Instagram: Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu is currently busy garnering praise for his performance in the recently released film Lootcase. The movie was earlier slated to release in theatres, but finally got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kunal has been in the industry since childhood and made his debut as a lead actor with 2005 release Kalyug. After being in the industry for so many years, the actor feels that he isn’t underrated but under-utilised.

Recently, while talking PTI, Kunal stated, “Today, I don’t feel underrated but under-utilised. But at the same time, I have a different outlook towards things. I feel that I have been doing this for a long time and still doing it. I want to continue doing it for a very long time.”

“On one side, I can feel that I do deserve more and I should have got more but at the same time, I’m thankful for what I have because I could have very well been a forgotten memory. I have realised that the only thing I can do is to keep working on myself,” the actor added.

While talking about the direct-to-digital release of Lootcase, Kunal stated, “Lootcase was not made with the intent of releasing it on an OTT platform. The energies associated with it are entirely theatre-centric. When we were making the film, we imagined that the audiences will be enjoying it in a cinema hall. When we watch a film with a bigger, then that energy and that atmosphere is entirely different. Somewhere we will miss that.”

However, the actor knows the positive aspect of a film getting a direct-to-digital release. He said, “There is a level playing field on the OTT because the content does not have a lifespan like they do on the theatres or on the television. A film won’t be available for just a week or two but it is there forever. Whenever a person feels like, he or she can watch the movie.”

My Laundress

Most Popular

Sumit Nagal gets direct entry into singles main draw of US Open

Prayers mark Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan in UK

Rajapaksa brothers seek to consolidate power in virus-delayed Sri Lanka vote

Imran Khan slams 'oppressor' India on Kashmir anniversary

Kunal Kemmu: I don't feel underrated but under-utilised