Kriti Sanon to play a superheroine in Krrish 4?

Without an ounce of doubt, Krrish is one of the most successful sci-fi films Bollywood has ever produced. Starring Hrithik Roshan in the titular role, the franchise has released three blockbuster films so far and plans for the next installment are currently underway.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is planning to mount Krrish 4 on a lavish scale. Rumours were rife lately that Hrithik Roshan will essay four different characters in the forthcoming part. And if fresh reports are anything to go by, the lead female character too will be of a superheroine. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

“Rakesh Roshan has locked the whole script. The casting is underway. He will be getting Rohit and Jadoo back for this part. That’s not all, the plan is to have two leading ladies opposite Hrithik. One of them is mostly going to be Kriti Sanon. Rakesh and Hrithik needed someone who is a good actress and has an athletic physique to suit the superheroine avatar. Kriti fit the bill and she is their first choice,” a source in the know informed an online publication.

When the same publication contacted Rakesh Roshan for confirmation, he did not deny the news but said that he is currently working on the script. Well, HR and Kriti have never worked together before. If the actress manages to snag the lead role in Krrish 4, it will definitely add more weightage to her resume.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Maddock Films’ Mimi, wherein she plays the character of a surrogate mother. It is an official remake of the National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). Besides Mini, she has Bachchan Panday opposite superstar Akshay Kumar and two untitled films with filmmakers Dinesh Vijan and Vikas Bahl. While her film with Vijan features her alongside Rajkummar Rao, the Vikas Bahl directorial will have Amitabh Bachchan as her co-star.