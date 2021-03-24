Kriti Sanon on playing Sita in Adipurush: The role comes with a lot of pressure

By Murtuza Iqbal







A few weeks ago, it was announced that Kriti Sanon has joined the cast of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush, and she will be seen portraying the character of Sita.

While talking to Mid-day about playing the mythological character, the actress stated, “I am overwhelmed and grateful that I am playing such an iconic character. The role comes with a lot of pressure because we don’t want to portray anything that is not true to the part. People’s sentiments are attached to the character.”

“When you’re telling a story that is not set in today’s times, you have to keep a check on your body language and dialogue delivery. With Om, I am in safe hands. I like his clarity on the film, and he is technically sound. This is the first time I am shooting a film that demands such extensive chroma work. It is a pan- India film, so I had to work on my Telugu,” she added.







While talking about her experience of working with Prabhas, Kriti told the tabloid, “When I first met him, I thought he was shy, but once we started chatting, we were unstoppable. He is a foodie, and loves feeding his co-stars.”







Kriti will be juggling between two projects in the coming months. She revealed, “I have four days’ work here, post which I will head to Arunachal Pradesh for Bhediya for 15 days, and follow it up with another schedule of Adipurush. I have dedicated March, April and May to the two films.”





