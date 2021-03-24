Trending Now

Kriti Sanon on playing Sita in Adipurush: The role comes with a lot of pressure


Kriti Sanon (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kriti Sanon (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



A few weeks ago, it was announced that Kriti Sanon has joined the cast of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush, and she will be seen portraying the character of Sita.

While talking to Mid-day about playing the mythological character, the actress stated, “I am overwhelmed and grateful that I am playing such an iconic character. The role comes with a lot of pressure because we don’t want to portray anything that is not true to the part. People’s sentiments are attached to the character.”

“When you’re telling a story that is not set in today’s times, you have to keep a check on your body language and dialogue delivery. With Om, I am in safe hands. I like his clarity on the film, and he is technically sound. This is the first time I am shooting a film that demands such extensive chroma work. It is a pan- India film, so I had to work on my Telugu,” she added.



While talking about her experience of working with Prabhas, Kriti told the tabloid, “When I first met him, I thought he was shy, but once we started chatting, we were unstoppable. He is a foodie, and loves feeding his co-stars.”



Kriti will be juggling between two projects in the coming months. She revealed, “I have four days’ work here, post which I will head to Arunachal Pradesh for Bhediya for 15 days, and follow it up with another schedule of Adipurush. I have dedicated March, April and May to the two films.”













Most Popular

Ethnic minority patients undergoing fertility treatment are less likely to have a baby, reveals report

Sindhu falters at semifinals again at All England championships

Ranveer Singh approached to play Karna in Suryaputra Mahavir Karna

Top tips for working from home like a boss

Britain grieves for Covid-19 dead as the country marks one year since first virus lockdown



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×