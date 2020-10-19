Kriti Sanon locked to star alongside Prabhas in magnum opus Adipurush?

Ever since its official announcement a couple of weeks ago, the upcoming film Adipurush has been creating quite a buzz in the media. To be directed by Om Raut, who shot to overnight fame with period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020, Adipurush is a mythological magnum opus, featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles.







The Baahubali star Prabhas plays the lead character of Ram in the high-profile movie, while Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to play the antagonist Lankesh. Superstar Ajay Devgn will be seen essaying the character of Lord Shiva.

As far as the leading lady of Adipurush is concerned, several prominent names from the industry have cropped up over the weeks, including Anushka Sharma. However, if fresh reports are to be believed, Kriti Sanon has bagged the plum part in the movie.

The Luka Chuppi (2019) star, who was last seen in Panipat (2019) alongside Arjun Kapoor, has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Prabhas. This is the first time when she will work with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Ajay Devgn in a movie. An official announcement confirming her association with the project is highly awaited.







Kriti Sanon, who made her acting debut with the romantic action film Heropanti (2014) with Tiger Shroff, has portrayed a wide variety of roles in her career over the years. From playing a small-town girl in Bareilly Ki Barfi to essaying the role of a princess in comic-caper Housefull 4 (2019), she has proved her acting mettle in various roles and genres.

If she has indeed been signed for Adipurush, the film might mark a turning point in her acting career as it will be her biggest film to date. The production on the high-profile movie is expected to begin soon.

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Mini, a remake of the National Award-winning Marathi-language film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011), The actress plays the role of a surrogate mother in the movie.











