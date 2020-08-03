Kriti Sanon joins Hrithik Roshan on the cast of Krrish 4?

Starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, Krrish 4 is one of the most-awaited films of Bollywood. As the title aptly suggests, the film marks the fourth installment in the hugely successful superhero franchise, Krrish by filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

While Junior Roshan is set to reprise the lead character of Krrish once again, there is no confirmation on who will play the female lead opposite him in the high-profile sci-fi film. Some time back the tinsel town was buzzing with rumoured that actress Kriti Sanon was keen to join the cast of the film but then the speculations fizzled out in no time. However, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive once again.

A leading entertainment magazine reports that Kriti Sanon has already signed the project on the dotted line. It is also being reported that the makers wanted to bring in Priyanka Chopra Jonas to continue her role but this is proving difficult for them.

So, it is not clear if she will reprise her role in the forthcoming installment of the franchise. It looks like Sanon will be taking over the leading lady’s role this time around. If this is true, it will be the first time Hrithik Roshan and Kriti Sanon are seen sharing the screen together.

Meanwhile, Sanon will next be seen in Maddock Films’ upcoming venture Mimi, a remake of the award-winning Marathi-language film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). The Laxman Utekar directorial features the actress in the lead role of a surrogate mother, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak.

The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.