Kranti Prakash Jha on his MS Dhoni co-star Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: It feels I have lost one of my own

It is still hard to believe that actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. His demise has surely shocked the whole industry, especially his co-stars.

Actor Kranti Prakash Jha, who is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in the web series Raktanchal, had played the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s friend, Santosh, in the film M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

We recently interacted with Kranti and while talking about Sushant’s demise, the actor said, “It feels I have lost one of my own.” Further revealing about his experience of working with Sushant, he said, “He was brilliant, loving, adorable, full of life, and truly an encyclopedia. We also bonded because of our roots as we both come from the same town, Patna in Bihar.”

Talking Raktanchal, the web series has received a good response, and now, the makers are planning a season two of the series. When we asked Kranti, if we will get to see him in the second season, the actor said, “I feel grateful and joyous for all the love for Raktanchal. I guess Vijay Singh still has some unfinished business so I am also hoping he will come back but it’s for the makers to decide.”

Reportedly, Kranti has signed a film to be produced by YRF. When asked about it, he said, “I can’t divulge much details about it but it’s a very powerful role and I get to work with one of the most learned people of our country.”