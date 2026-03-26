Kotecha shines light on drama to support teens with anxiety

DR NIK KOTECHA, who has been generous in funding the Curve Theatre in Leicester, is urging other British Asian entrepreneurs to support the arts.
The Curve is currently developing a three-year experiment with 250 teenagers from five Leicester schools, because it believes involvement with theatre can ease mental health problems among young people.
The experiment, called Shine, is a collaboration between the Curve and the Randal Foundation, a charity set up by Kotecha and his wife, Mona.
Kotecha with partners from Curve, the Randal Foundation, Sunrise Wellbeing, De Montfort University, teachers and practitioners.Jonathan Pryke
If Shine works in Leicester, the government will be encouraged to roll it out across the UK.
Kotecha and his wife are regular visitors to the Curve, where they enjoyed shows such as The Sound of Music.
Its main auditorium can seat 969, but there is also a flexible 300-seat studio.
Through Shine, launched at the Royal Society of Arts in London, Kotecha hopes to bring the thrill of participation in drama to disadvantaged young people.
The Curve theatre in LeicesterEllie Kurttz
He told Eastern Eye: “The arts bring so much beauty, so much culture, so much emotion and feeling.”
“For me and my wife Mona, the arts are a real passion. And we have a passion to raise the aspirations of children.”
The entrepreneur-philanthropist spoke in glowing terms about the Curve, which has sought to attract an Asian audience right from its start in 2008.
Kotecha said: “The Curve is a real asset to Leicester. When they do their programming, they often have Asians in mind. They use local artists, choose their own plays, and tour them around the UK and internationally. Leicestershire has a big Asian population, but the Curve attracts people from the whole of the Midlands.”
Recent Curve productions and co-productions include: Aliens Love Panta Claus; Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf; Muriel’s Wedding; My Fair Lady; The Mountaintop; A Chorus Line; My Beautiful Laundrette; Evita; The Owl Who Came For Christmas; Billy Elliot The Musical; Ride; Finding Home – Leicester’s Ugandan Asian Story At 50; The Music Of Andrew Lloyd Webber; Giraffes Can’t Dance; and West Side Story.
Kotecha was born in Uganda in July 1966, and came to Britain with his parents who were refugees in 1972. He studied medical chemistry at Newcastle University, and did his PhD at Imperial College London, followed by post doc work at Cambridge University (his son got into Gonville and Caius College at the university).
After building a successful company, Morningside Pharmaceuticals, Kotecha is now keen to give something back to society. In his speech at the RSA, Kotecha said: “We truly believe that Shine has the potential to make a lasting difference to young people across Leicester and Leicestershire.
“At the Randal Foundation, our mission has always been to address the root causes of social challenges, not only responding when things go wrong, but help to create environments where people can thrive.
“The pressures young people face today are immense. Across the UK and particularly in disadvantaged communities, we are seeing rising levels of anxiety, depression and emotional distress. These challenges demand thoughtful, evidence-based and collaborative responses. That is why we’re so proud to partner with the Curve. Curve is not only a world class producing theatre, it is a civic institution with a deep commitment to community, education and inclusion.”
The Curve said: “By facilitating collaboration between theatre practitioners, therapists, academics, teachers and young people, Shine will explore the impact of drama-based activity as a tool to reduce anxiety and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.”
One pupil who is currently participating in Shine sessions said: “Shine makes me feel comfortable with things I don’t normally feel comfortable with. Before Shine I didn’t really feel the best about talking to a whole class, but now that I’ve done a few weeks, it feels normal to talk in front of people.”
From his earliest conversations with Curve’s chief executive Chris Stafford, Kotecha recalled what struck him most was the belief that “arts don’t just entertain, they can heal, empower and give young people a language for feelings they may not yet know how to express”.
Drama teachers visit pupils at the five schools picked for the Shine experiment – Fullhurst Community College, the Herewoode Academy, Sir Jonathan North College, Moat Community College and the City of Leicester College.
Kotecha added: “Through drama-based activity, Shine will help young people develop communication and self-expression skills, reduce anxiety, strengthen resilience and support positive mental health outcomes in some of our most disadvantaged communities in Leicester.
“As a pro chancellor at De Montfort University, I’m particularly pleased that De Montford’s academics will evaluate Shine’s impact. If we want to change outcomes for young people, we must be honest about what works and what doesn’t, and how we can do that better.
“Shine will help build the evidence needed to inform government policy, shape education and health practice and influence how services for young people are designed. In that sense, Shine is not just a programme, it is a platform for wider change.
“Since October last year, Shine has been working with five Leicester schools, and I’ve been genuinely moved by the early feedback.”
Kotecha was backed by Claire Ward, executive director of the Curve, who said: “For those of you who don’t know Curve well, we’ve always believed the arts aren’t (just) nice to have, we believe they are a right. Everyone should have access to great arts and culture irrespective of their background or circumstance.
“And access should not be restricted to the work on our stages. Arts and theatre, which take place in a community setting, are also a way in, a way of helping people be seen, be heard and be connected to themselves and to each other.
“Dr Nik Kotecha has been a terrific supporter of Curve for many years. His belief in what we do and in what creativity can offer communities has made a real difference to our ability to think ambitiously and act meaningfully.”
Kay Hardiman, Curve’s director of creative programmes, announced: “Together, the (Shine) team developed an original programme running over eight weeks focused on a particular topic each week… including emotional awareness, self-compassion, being comfortable with the uncomfortable, resilience and celebrating self.
“It’s a collaboration of drama techniques combined with the very best therapeutic practice and responding to the interests of young people.”