Kotecha shines light on drama to support teens with anxiety

DR NIK KOTECHA, who has been gen­erous in funding the Curve Theatre in Leicester, is urging other British Asian entrepreneurs to support the arts.

The Curve is currently developing a three-year experiment with 250 teenagers from five Leicester schools, because it believes involvement with theatre can ease mental health problems among young people.

The experiment, called Shine, is a col­laboration between the Curve and the Randal Foundation, a charity set up by Kotecha and his wife, Mona.

Kotecha with partners from Curve, the Randal Foundation, Sunrise Wellbeing, De Montfort University, teachers and practitioners. Jonathan Pryke

If Shine works in Leicester, the govern­ment will be encouraged to roll it out across the UK.

Kotecha and his wife are regular visi­tors to the Curve, where they enjoyed shows such as The Sound of Music.

Its main auditorium can seat 969, but there is also a flexible 300-seat studio.

Through Shine, launched at the Royal Society of Arts in London, Kotecha hopes to bring the thrill of participation in dra­ma to disadvantaged young people.

The Curve theatre in Leicester Ellie Kurttz

He told Eastern Eye: “The arts bring so much beauty, so much culture, so much emotion and feeling.”

“For me and my wife Mona, the arts are a real passion. And we have a passion to raise the aspirations of children.”

The entrepreneur-philanthropist spoke in glowing terms about the Curve, which has sought to attract an Asian audi­ence right from its start in 2008.

Kotecha said: “The Curve is a real asset to Leicester. When they do their program­ming, they often have Asians in mind. They use local artists, choose their own plays, and tour them around the UK and internationally. Leicestershire has a big Asian population, but the Curve attracts people from the whole of the Midlands.”

Recent Curve productions and co-pro­ductions include: Aliens Love Panta Claus; Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf; Muriel’s Wedding; My Fair Lady; The Mountaintop; A Chorus Line; My Beauti­ful Laundrette; Evita; The Owl Who Came For Christmas; Billy Elliot The Musical; Ride; Finding Home – Leicester’s Ugandan Asian Story At 50; The Music Of Andrew Lloyd Webber; Giraffes Can’t Dance; and West Side Story.

Kotecha was born in Uganda in July 1966, and came to Britain with his parents who were refugees in 1972. He studied medical chemistry at Newcastle University, and did his PhD at Imperial College Lon­don, followed by post doc work at Cam­bridge University (his son got into Gonville and Caius College at the university).

After building a successful company, Morningside Pharmaceuticals, Kotecha is now keen to give something back to society. In his speech at the RSA, Kote­cha said: “We truly believe that Shine has the potential to make a lasting differ­ence to young people across Leicester and Leicestershire.

“At the Randal Foundation, our mission has always been to address the root causes of social challenges, not only responding when things go wrong, but help to create environments where people can thrive.

“The pressures young people face to­day are immense. Across the UK and particularly in disadvantaged communi­ties, we are seeing rising levels of anxiety, depression and emotional distress. These challenges demand thoughtful, evidence-based and collaborative responses. That is why we’re so proud to partner with the Curve. Curve is not only a world class producing theatre, it is a civic institution with a deep commitment to community, education and inclusion.”

The Curve said: “By facilitating collab­oration between theatre practitioners, therapists, academics, teachers and young people, Shine will explore the im­pact of drama-based activity as a tool to reduce anxiety and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.”

One pupil who is currently participat­ing in Shine sessions said: “Shine makes me feel comfortable with things I don’t normally feel comfortable with. Before Shine I didn’t really feel the best about talking to a whole class, but now that I’ve done a few weeks, it feels normal to talk in front of people.”

From his earliest conversations with Curve’s chief executive Chris Stafford, Kotecha recalled what struck him most was the belief that “arts don’t just enter­tain, they can heal, empower and give young people a language for feelings they may not yet know how to express”.

Drama teachers visit pupils at the five schools picked for the Shine experiment – Fullhurst Community College, the Herewoode Academy, Sir Jonathan North College, Moat Community College and the City of Leicester College.

Kotecha added: “Through drama-based activity, Shine will help young peo­ple develop communication and self-ex­pression skills, reduce anxiety, strengthen resilience and support positive mental health outcomes in some of our most disadvantaged communities in Leicester.

“As a pro chancellor at De Montfort University, I’m particularly pleased that De Montford’s academics will evaluate Shine’s impact. If we want to change out­comes for young people, we must be hon­est about what works and what doesn’t, and how we can do that better.

“Shine will help build the evidence needed to inform government policy, shape education and health practice and influence how services for young people are designed. In that sense, Shine is not just a programme, it is a platform for wider change.

“Since October last year, Shine has been working with five Leicester schools, and I’ve been genuinely moved by the early feedback.”

Kotecha was backed by Claire Ward, executive director of the Curve, who said: “For those of you who don’t know Curve well, we’ve always believed the arts aren’t (just) nice to have, we believe they are a right. Everyone should have access to great arts and culture irrespective of their background or circumstance.

“And access should not be restricted to the work on our stages. Arts and theatre, which take place in a community setting, are also a way in, a way of helping people be seen, be heard and be connected to themselves and to each other.

“Dr Nik Kotecha has been a terrific supporter of Curve for many years. His belief in what we do and in what creativity can offer communities has made a real difference to our ability to think ambi­tiously and act meaningfully.”

Kay Hardiman, Curve’s director of cre­ative programmes, announced: “Togeth­er, the (Shine) team developed an origi­nal programme running over eight weeks focused on a particular topic each week… including emotional awareness, self-compassion, being comfortable with the uncomfortable, resilience and celebrat­ing self.

“It’s a collaboration of drama tech­niques combined with the very best ther­apeutic practice and responding to the interests of young people.”