Just Eat reveals Korean fried chicken and Pad Thai are now in Britain's top 10 takeaways

Highlights

Korean fried chicken and Pad Thai have replaced doner kebab and fish and chips in Britain's top 10 takeaways.

Dubai chocolate orders rose by 2,684 per cent in 2025 while matcha searches topped 120,000 on Just Eat last year.

Just Eat has grown from seven cuisines to over 100 options since launching in the UK two decades ago.

Britain's takeaway habits have changed dramatically over the past 20 years with Korean fried chicken and Pad Thai replacing kebabs and fish and chips in the nation's top 10 favourite orders according to Just Eat.

The delivery giant which launched in the UK two decades ago with just seven cuisines has revealed how social media trends and wellness culture have reshaped what Britons eat at home.

Classic favourites like doner kebab ,chicken korma and fish and chips have all dropped out of the top 10 replaced by Korean fried chicken loaded fries and smashburgers.

TikTok has played a big role in driving new food trends with Korean cuisine seeing a boom boosted by hit shows like Squid Game and music by Blackpink according to Just Eat commercial director Leigh Phillipson.

Matcha orders more than doubled in the last year with 120,000 searches on the platform while Dubai chocolate related products surged by a massive 2,684 per cent in 2025.

TikTok drives trends

Phillipson said social platforms like TikTok had "a real impact on the popularity of orders."

He added that items "most Brits in 2006 would be confused by like matcha and fibre drinks are surging aligned to wellness trends."

Just Eat first introduced sushi in 2008 followed by Thai in 2009 while Korean was only added ten years ago.

The platform has now expanded to offer more than 100 cuisine options including Bangladeshi, Brazilian ,Greek and Nepalese food.

Despite the dramatic shift in tastes some British favourites have stood the test of time.

Indian Chinese and fish and chips remain hugely popular with Just Eat confirming it still has more than 11,000 independent Indian restaurants on its platform.

Phillipson said: "Independent restaurants are still the beating heart of our platform and a force for good on our UK high streets."

Margherita pizza and chicken chow mein top the 2026 list while chicken tikka masala remains a firm favourite holding its place in the top five.