Koolesh Shah leads celebration of UK–India ties at Conservative conference

A RECEPTION honouring the growing friendship between the UK and India drew more than 300 guests at this year’s Conservative Party Conference, hosted by the Conservative Friends of India (CF India).

The event brought together senior ministers, business leaders and community figures to highlight the group’s expanding role within the Party.

Co-chaired by philanthropist and CF India co-chair Dr Koolesh Shah and former deputy prime minister Sir Oliver Dowden, the evening reflected both countries’ close political and cultural ties. Among the guests were secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs James Cleverly and Conservative party chairman Kevin Hollinrake.

Dr Shah described the event as “an honour” and said the attendance of senior ministers showed the importance of CF India in shaping the party’s engagement with British Indian communities.

Sir Oliver praised James Cleverly for his work with India and paid tribute to Dame Priti Patel for her “unwavering dedication to strengthening the ties between the UK and India.” He also commended MPs Bob Blackman and Kevin Hollinrake for their commitment to the British Indian community.

“With leaders like Kevin, James, Bob and Priti supporting this mission, alongside Koolesh and the CF India team providing outstanding leadership, I have every confidence that Conservative Friends of India will continue to grow in strength and reach,” he said.

Cleverly spoke of the significance of the UK–India Free Trade Agreement, calling it a milestone for trade, investment and jobs in both nations. Hollinrake congratulated CF India for hosting an event that celebrates one of the Party’s most active communities.

“Conservative Friends of India has been an incredible force within our Party, strengthening our connection with British Indian communities across the country. CF India’s passion, energy and commitment will be vital as we head into next year’s elections,” Hollinrake said.

The event also recognised the continuing support of CF India’s sponsors, including the London Town Group, the Indian High Commission and the UK India Business Council. There were speeches, discussions on trade and culture, and hospitality featuring traditional Indian dishes, a statement said.

CF India said it will host a Grand Diwali Celebration in Leicester on November 20 to continue building cultural and community ties.