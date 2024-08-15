Protests escalate in India over Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder

The body of the 31-year-old doctor was found last week at a state-run hospital, sparking widespread outrage and protests across the country.

Activists and medical professionals shout slogans and hold posters during a protest to condemn the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata on August 13. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THOUSANDS of people marched in Kolkata on Thursday to protest the rape and murder of a local doctor, calling for justice and action against violence towards women in India.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has called for swift punishment for those responsible for such “monstrous” acts against women.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India’s main investigating agency, took over the case on Tuesday, hours after Kolkata high court’s direction.

In Kolkata, large crowds participated in a candlelight rally at midnight, which coincided with India’s Independence Day celebrations. Protesters marched under the slogan “reclaim the night,” carrying handwritten signs demanding justice.

“We want justice,” read one sign. Another stated, “Hang the rapist, save the women.”

Monalisa Guha, a participant in the midnight rally, told The Telegraph, “The atrocities against women do not stop.” Sangeeta Halder, another protester, added, “We face harassment almost on a daily basis. But not stepping out because of fear is not the solution.”

Many government hospitals in cities across India suspended all services except emergency departments earlier this week, as junior doctors sat outside in protest, demanding justice.

The victim was found bleeding from her eyes and mouth, with injuries to her legs, stomach, ankles, right hand and finger, a doctor’s inquest report from August 9 and accessed by Reuters said.

Modi, speaking in New Delhi during Independence Day celebrations, did not directly mention the Kolkata incident but expressed his “pain” over the ongoing violence against women.

He emphasised the need for swift investigations and severe punishments for crimes against women to create deterrence and confidence in society.

Doctors are also demanding justice and improved security in the workplace.

In response to the killing, doctors in government hospitals across several states halted elective services indefinitely on Monday, protesting the lack of safety measures.

Protests have continued in various hospitals nationwide, including in the capital.

Dhruv Chauhan from the Indian Medical Association’s Junior Doctors’ Network told the Press Trust of India that the strike would continue until their demands are met.

An editorial in The Telegraph praised the widespread protests, noting that doctors and medical organisations were not alone in their efforts, as people from all walks of life joined the demonstrations.

Indian media reports that the murdered doctor was found in the hospital’s seminar hall, where she may have gone for a brief rest during her shift. An autopsy confirmed sexual assault, and the victim’s parents suspect their daughter was gang-raped, according to NDTV.

Though a man employed at the hospital has been detained, police have been criticised for their handling of the case. On Tuesday, Kolkata’s High Court transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to restore public confidence.

In the early hours of Thursday, about 40 people stormed the grounds of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the murder took place, in protest of the authorities’ response.

The mob damaged property and threw stones at police, who used tear gas to disperse the crowd, according to authorities.

West Bengal lawmaker Abhishek Banerjee from the Trinamool Congress party condemned the violence but acknowledged that the doctors’ demands were “fair and justified.”

Sexual violence against women remains a significant issue in India, with nearly 90 rapes reported daily in 2022. The brutality of this case has drawn comparisons to the 2012 gang rape and murder of a young woman on a Delhi bus, an incident that led to massive protests and tougher laws against sexual violence.

(With inputs from agencies)