Website Logo
  • Sunday, June 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 385,137
Total Cases 29,823,546
Today's Fatalities 1,647
Today's Cases 60,753
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 385,137
Total Cases 29,823,546
Today's Fatalities 1,647
Today's Cases 60,753

CRICKET

Kohli leads India revival in World Test final

Virat Kohli of India hits runs during Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand at The Hampshire Bowl on June 19, 2021 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

By: PramodThomas

SKIPPER Virat Kohli led India’s revival and steered his team to 146-3 against New Zealand before bad light stopped play in the weather-marred World Test Championship (WTC) final on Saturday (19).

Kohli was 44 not out, with the star batsman having hit just one boundary in 124 balls faced.

After Friday’s first day was washed out without a ball bowled, India were 146-3 when the third of the day’s stoppages for bad light led to an early close even though the floodlights were on full beam.

Kohli had raised 58 runs with Ajinkya Rahane as only 9.1 overs played in the final session.

Rahane, batting on 29, looked cagey initially but gamely hung on to feature in India’s second 50-plus partnership.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson elected to field after winning the toss. Under an overcast sky, India scored 69 runs but lost both their set openers in an evenly balanced morning session.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill raised 62 runs for the opening partnership before Kyle Jamieson separated them with a delivery that swung late.

Rohit, having made a fluent 34, left his bat hanging and Tim Southee dived to his right to pouch the outside edge at third slip.

Neil Wagner was introduced late in the session and the left-arm quick struck with his third delivery, dismissing Gill caught behind for 28.

Cheteshwar Pujara took 36 balls to get off the mark and, like Gill earlier in the match, was smacked on the helmet grill by a rising delivery which sent his neck guard flying.

Pujara made eight before Boult swung one back in to trap him lbw.

Kohli and Rahane did not allow their concentration to lapse despite interruptions because of bad light, which also forced an early tea break.

Both teams stuck to their strengths with India picking both their spinners — Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja — and New Zealand opting for an all-seam attack.

Only 64.4 overs have been played in the first two days of the weather-hit contest which has a reserve day to make up for the lost time.

The one-off match marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of the inaugural WTC,

This match, launched in 2019 to create a pinnacle event for test cricket, is the culmination of two years of series between the leading Test nations. The prize money is worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up.

The India team wore black armbands on Saturday as a mark of respect for Milkha Singh following the national track athletics legend’s death from Covid-19 at the age of 91.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
New Zealand’s Latham thankful for extra day after India final starts with washout
CRICKET
World Test Championship final: Rain washes out opening day play in Southampton
Sports
IPL return will be hard to justify for players who skip international tours: Finch
Sports
Coach Arthur says Lankan cricketers’ contract dispute not a distraction now
Sports
Rain delays start of World Test Championship final
CRICKET
WTC final: Gavaskar says India would be hungry to get into action
CRICKET
World Test Championship: India and New Zealand get ready for the ultimate test
Sports
Du Plessis ruled out of remaining PSL matches after concussion, returning home
CRICKET
New stand and hotel expansion at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground
Sports
Bio-bubble fatigue: Warner and Cummins opt out of West Indies, Bangladesh tours
CRICKET
WTC final: Ashwin and Jadeja named in India’s 15, Thakur left out
CRICKET
New Zealand confirms Williamson’s return for World Test Championship final
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…
Vidya Balan on Sherni, shooting in a jungle, Oscars, sexism…
Anil Sharma on 20 years of Gadar, the iconic hand…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Kohli leads India revival in World Test final
Fresh details emerge on Ranbir Kapoor’s next with Imtiaz Ali
Salman Khan requests re-write of ‘Master’ for Hindi remake
Hungama 2 set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in July
Makers deny signing Pratik Gandhi opposite Vidya Balan in Tanuj…
Sonam Kapoor undergoes intense training for her next thriller Blind