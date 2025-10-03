Rahul's ton puts India in control against West Indies in Ahmedabad Test

KL RAHUL scored his 11th Test century to put India ahead of West Indies on day two of the opening Test in Ahmedabad on Friday.
India reached 218-3 at lunch, with a 56-run lead over the visitors. Captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for 50, the only wicket to fall in the morning session at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Rahul, who struck 12 fours, was unbeaten on 100 at the interval. He was batting with Dhruv Jurel, who was on 14.
West Indies were bowled out for 162 on Thursday. India resumed the second day on 121-2 and accelerated through the morning with Rahul and Gill at the crease.
Rahul survived an early chance when he edged Jaydon Seales but the ball went between the wicketkeeper and slip to the boundary.
Gill attacked the bowlers, flicking Justin Greaves for a boundary and pulling Johann Layne for another. He also hit debutant spinner Khary Pierre for two fours in the same over to bring up his eighth Test fifty.
The India captain was then out to Roston Chase, attempting a reverse sweep that went to Justin Greaves at slip.
Rahul reached his century with a single off Chase.