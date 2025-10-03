Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rahul's ton puts India in control against West Indies in Ahmedabad Test

India reached 218-3 at lunch, with a 56-run lead over the visitors. Captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for 50, the only wicket to fall in the morning session at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

KL-Rahul-BCCI

KL Rahul struck 12 fours to reach his century. (Photo credit: BCCI)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 03, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

KL RAHUL scored his 11th Test century to put India ahead of West Indies on day two of the opening Test in Ahmedabad on Friday.

India reached 218-3 at lunch, with a 56-run lead over the visitors. Captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for 50, the only wicket to fall in the morning session at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rahul, who struck 12 fours, was unbeaten on 100 at the interval. He was batting with Dhruv Jurel, who was on 14.

West Indies were bowled out for 162 on Thursday. India resumed the second day on 121-2 and accelerated through the morning with Rahul and Gill at the crease.

Rahul survived an early chance when he edged Jaydon Seales but the ball went between the wicketkeeper and slip to the boundary.

Gill attacked the bowlers, flicking Justin Greaves for a boundary and pulling Johann Layne for another. He also hit debutant spinner Khary Pierre for two fours in the same over to bring up his eighth Test fifty.

The India captain was then out to Roston Chase, attempting a reverse sweep that went to Justin Greaves at slip.

Rahul reached his century with a single off Chase.

ahmedabad testindia vs west indieskl rahuldhruv jurel

Related News

Siraj, Bumrah spearhead India as Windies fall for 162
Featured

Siraj, Bumrah spearhead India as Windies fall for 162

Asia Cup 2025
Featured

Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan to clash in final

Asia Cup 2025: India crush Bangladesh to seal final berth
Featured

Asia Cup 2025: India crush Bangladesh to seal final berth

More For You

India vs Sri Lanka

Indian players celebrate after their team's comfortable win over Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Monday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Deepti, Amanjot guide India to 59-run win over Sri Lanka in World Cup opener

INDIA began their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening match in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur scored half-centuries to help India reach 269 for eight in 47 overs after rain shortened the game.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nepal cricket

This was the biggest margin of victory for an associate member against a full member. (Photo credit: X/@CricketNep)

X/@CricketNep

Nepal seal historic T20 series win over West Indies

NEPAL bowled out the West Indies for 83 in the second T20I in Sharjah on Monday to secure a 2-0 lead in the series and their first-ever bilateral win against a Test-playing nation, with one match left.

Batting first, Nepal made 173 for six in 20 overs with half-centuries from Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora. The bowlers then dismissed the West Indies in 17.1 overs to win by 90 runs.

Keep ReadingShow less
India

The presentation ceremony was delayed by more than an hour, with reports saying India did not want to receive the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Asian Cricket Council head Mohsin Naqvi. (Photo: Getty Images)

India clinch ninth Asia Cup title with win over Pakistan, skip presentation

Highlights:

  • India beat Pakistan by five wickets to win ninth Asia Cup title
  • Team did not attend delayed trophy presentation ceremony in Dubai
  • Tilak Varma hit unbeaten 69, Kuldeep Yadav took 4-30
  • Abhishek Sharma named player of the tournament

INDIA defeated Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday to win a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title but did not attend the trophy presentation ceremony.

Keep ReadingShow less
India vs Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka congratulates Shubman Gill after the Super Over at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 26, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

India survive Nissanka onslaught to clinch Super Over win

INDIA defeated Sri Lanka in a Super Over after their Asia Cup Super Four match ended in a tie in Dubai on Friday.

Pathum Nissanka hit 107 off 58 balls to power Sri Lanka’s reply to India’s 202-5. His effort took the match into a Super Over after Sri Lanka also finished on 202-5.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (L) and Hussain Talat run between the wickets during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Asia Cup 2025: Nawaz, Talat steer Pakistan to crucial win over Sri Lanka

PAKISTAN kept their Asia Cup campaign alive with a hard-fought five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a Super Four clash in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (23).

With both teams having lost their opening fixtures of the second round, defeat wasn't an option and Pakistan's bowlers rose to the occasion tying Sri Lanka down to 133-8 on a featherbed of a pitch.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us