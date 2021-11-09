Website Logo
  Tuesday, November 09, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 461,057
Total Cases 34,366,987
Today's Fatalities 266
Today's Cases 11,451
Entertainment

Kirron Kher is all set to return to work with the new season of India's Got Talent

Kirron Kher (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

In April this year, Anupam Kher had shared a statement in which he had revealed that his wife and actress Kirron Kher was diagnosed with blood cancer. She was undergoing the treatment for the same, and now, she is all set to return to work with the new season of the reality show India’s Got Talent.

While talking to IANS, the actress said, “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart. This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better.”

Further talking about her co-judges, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah, Kher said, “It’s always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent. I am extremely elated to be judging the show with the beautiful and lovely Shilpa Shetty Kundra and our Punjabi munda, Badshah. Above all, I am extremely happy to be a part of the show and cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year.”

Kher is known for her performance in movies like Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Hum Tum, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Dostana, Khoobsurat, and others. From the past few years, she has been away from the big screen as she has joined politics.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

