King becomes patron of leprosy charity

Lepra works for the treatment and rehabilitation of leprosy patients in India and Bangladesh. They also fight the prejudices and social stigmas faced by the patients

A file photo of King Charles after attending the Easter Matins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

By: Shajil Kumar

Charity organisation Lepra has welcomed the announcement that King Charles will provide patronage in its fight against leprosy.

The organisation, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, received a letter in this regard on May 7.

Lepra’s relationship with the royal family began in 1924, when the Prince of Wales, the future King Edward VIII, became patron of the British Empire Leprosy Relief Association (BELRA) and his successors have remained its patrons. BELRA was renamed as Lepra in 2008.

Lepra chief executive Jimmy Innes said, “His Majesty’s patronage will be a source of great motivation across the world for Lepra and will inspire us to keep delivering our vital work supporting people affected by leprosy and lymphatic filariasis.”

Lepra works for the treatment and rehabilitation of leprosy patients in India and Bangladesh.

The organisation has specialists who diagnose and treat patients using modern methods. Lepra also fights the prejudices and social stigmas faced by the patients.

Leprosy is a communicable disease, caused by bacterium, which affects the skin and peripheral nerves. If left undiagnosed or untreated it can cause severe disability to patients.

Over seven million people across the world are affected by leprosy and nearly 600, including 50 children, are diagnosed with the disease every day.