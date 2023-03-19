King Charles shares emotional message to Queen on first Mother’s Day since her passing

In honour of this special day, Charles paid tribute not only to his mother but to all mothers around the world

Image Credit – @RoyalFamily/Twitter

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

In a heartfelt message posted on social media, King Charles paid tribute to mothers “everywhere” and those who may be missing their moms on this special day.

The King and Queen Consort shared two pictures – one featuring a young Charles with the late Queen Elizabeth II and another with Camilla and her mother, both wearing smiles.

On Sunday (19), the world commemorates the first Mother’s Day since the passing of the Queen. In honour of this special day, Charles paid tribute not only to his mother but to all mothers around the world.

In a post shared on Twitter and Instagram, the King wrote, “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”

Following the death of his mother in September, the King spoke about the special bond he had with her. Upon being proclaimed monarch, he paid a heartfelt tribute to her, acknowledging her “dedication and devotion.”

Charles also expressed that her passing had left an irreparable loss.

During the Accession Council, he expressed gratitude for the sympathy expressed by many to him, his sister, and brothers, and for the overwhelming affection and support extended to the whole family in their loss.

He went on to say that his mother’s reign set an example of lifelong love and selfless service to the family, the kingdom, and the wider family of nations.

Additionally, the Mirror reported that last year, Princess Charlotte and Prince George honoured their late grandmother, Princess Diana, in touching tributes by writing messages to her in a card.

Despite never having met her grandchildren, Prince William has previously discussed how he keeps the memory of their grandmother alive by talking to his children about her.