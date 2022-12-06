Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

King Charles pays obeisance at new Gurdwara in Luton

He bowed before the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, and sat cross-legged on the floor while donning an orange scarf over his suit.

King Charles III sits on the floor in the Prayer Hall with Professor Gurch Randhawa, a member of the Sikh Congregation, during a visit to the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara on December 06, 2022 in Luton, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

King Charles covered his head with a traditional Ramaal headscarf as a gesture of humility and respect when he visited the newly-built Gurdwara in Luton on Tuesday (6).

He also made the traditional namaste gesture as he spoke to volunteers, and a traditional shawl for meditation was placed around his shoulders in the prayer hall, reported the MailOnline.

Professor Gurch Randhawa, deputy lieutenant, and director of the Institute for Health Research at the University of Bedfordshire welcomed the King. He is also a member of the Sikh Congregation at the Gurdwara.

Before being asked to unveil a plaque to commemorate the Gurdwara’s formal opening, he bowed before the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, and sat cross-legged on the floor while donning an orange scarf over his suit.

King Charles III unveils a plaque to commemorate his visit to the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara on December 06, 2022 in Luton, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

King Charles also had the opportunity to speak with volunteers at the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen Stand about the effects that food insecurity is having on the neighbourhood.

He also spoke with pupils studying Punjabi and traditional music, as well as the volunteers who run the Sikh School.

Local children had the opportunity to speak with the King as he met with volunteers who run the school.

The monarch also met The Ghana Society, Royal British Legion and Luton Town football academy members during the Bedfordshire visit.

Kuldeep Singh Basra, a trustee of the Gurdwara, termed the King’s visit as an achievement for the Sikh community in Luton.

Earlier, Charles met the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, and the mayor of Luton, Councillor Sameera Saleem at the town hall before meeting local groups and members of the public.

King Charles III makes the namaste gesture as a traditional shawl for meditation is placed around his shoulders in the Prayer Hall during a visit to the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara on December 06, 2022 in Luton, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, a man was arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was believed to have been thrown in the direction of King Charles during a walkabout.

The alleged assault took place while Charles, 74, who came to the throne in September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, visited Luton.

A police spokesperson confirmed a man in his 20s had been had been arrested in Luton’s St George’s Square and was in custody for questioning.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Charlie Mullins apologises for ‘racist’ corner shop joke after Dr Ranj Singh flagged it
News
More than 10,000 people in UK given defective knee implants
News
UN criticises ‘factual errors’ in asylum report backed by Suella Braverman
News
UK universities to woo Indian students with ‘bring your family’ offers
HEADLINE STORY
Asda to open 300 convenience stores in next four years
News
Here is all you need to know about the Strep A bacteria or killer bug…
News
Ngozi Fulani says she suffered ‘horrific abuse’ online after palace race row
News
68 per cent of ethnic minority workers in UK’s finance sector experience discrimination:…
INDIA
India restores e-Visa facilities for UK travellers: ‘Welcome back’, says envoy Doraiswami
News
Suella Braverman backs tough policy to tackle illegal migrants
News
Records tumble in first Pakistan-England Test
News
Former lawmaker Imran Ahmad Khan loses sexual assault conviction appeal
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW