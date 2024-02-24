  • Saturday, February 24, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

King Charles cheered by get-well cards

More than 7,000 letters and cards sent to the monarch.

King Charles reads cards and messages in the 18th Century Room of the Belgian Suite in Buckingham Palace, London, Britain, February 21, 2024. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

By: Pramod Thomas

KING CHARLES was shown on Friday (23) reading and chuckling at some of the thousands of cards sent to him by well wishers since it was announced he was receiving treatment for cancer.

Buckingham Palace disclosed earlier this month that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with a unspecified form of cancer, less than 18 months into his reign.

Charles told prime minister Rishi Sunak earlier this week he had been reduced to tears by some of the messages of good will he had received, and the palace released footage on social media of him reading some of the cards.

Some of the more than 7,000 letters and cards sent to the monarch detailed the writers’ own experiences with cancer, while others offered prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery.

“Chin up, chest out, remain positive and don’t let it get you down,” one letter said, while the king was also shown chuckling at a comedy card which pictured a dog wearing a protective cone on its head.

While Charles is carrying on with his official state work, his public engagements have been postponed while he undergoes treatment.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Labour’s shadow minister criticised for lack of policy detail
US
Indian American student in Illinois died from hypothermia, officials say
News
Church of England mulls asylum seeker change amidst conversion debate
News
Dentist who threatened to kill Labour MP detained
News
Braverman: Islamists and extremists taking charge of Britain
News
UK to access EU intelligence on gangs trafficking migrants
UK
Officer fired for watching dying Nottingham victims’ footage
News
Indian company, 26 others face EU sanctions over exports to Russia
News
Idli, rajma among top 10 dishes causing significant damage to biodiversity
News
Police make record drugs seizure in Southampton
UK
Islamophobia in UK tripled since Hamas attacks: report
UK
British energy bills to fall after 12 per cent price cap cut
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW