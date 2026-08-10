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Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home targeted as alleged thief steals car for joyride

Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station were called to the property

Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home targeted as alleged thief steals car for joyride

Kardashian and her children have been staying at a nearby rental for several months

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 10, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home and taking items.
  • Deputies said he also took a vehicle and drove around the neighbourhood.
  • Kardashian and her children were not at the property, which has been undergoing renovations.

Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills mansion was targeted by an alleged burglar who reportedly broke into the property before taking a vehicle for a ride around the neighbourhood.

Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station were called to the property at around 3:45pm on Sunday after receiving reports that a suspect had entered the home and was taking items, according to law enforcement.

Suspect arrested at Kardashian’s home

When deputies arrived at the property, they found a male suspect and arrested him. He was taken to jail and booked on suspicion of burglary and vehicle theft.

According to police, the man had also taken a vehicle and used it for a joyride around the neighbourhood. A source close to Kardashian told The Post that the vehicle belonged to one of her staff members.

LASD Sgt Chris Sonderlund said the case remained in its early stages.

“It’s still under investigation, and we’re still in the preliminary stage,” Sonderlund said.

Kardashian was not at the property

Kardashian and her children have been staying at a nearby rental for several months while the Hidden Hills mansion undergoes renovations. She does not appear to have been at the property when the incident took place.

The estate, which Kardashian bought with her former husband Kanye West, was acquired for $20 million in 2014. The couple carried out extensive renovations before moving into the property in 2017.

Kardashian continued living at the home with the couple’s four children after their divorce was finalised in 2022.

theftarrestedpropertykim kardashian
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