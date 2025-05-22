Skip to content
Kim Jong Un furious over the warship launch mishap

Kim considers this malfunction in the mechanism of the warship as a shame to the nation’s prestige

Kim Jong Un Slams 'Criminal Act' After Warship Launch Mishap

Kim called the warship a “breakthrough” in the country’s naval forces

Lakshmi Prabha
By Lakshmi PrabhaMay 22, 2025
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, expressed his fury after witnessing a major accident during the launch of the latest North Korean warship, on Thursday. Kim considers this malfunction in the mechanism of the warship as a shame to the nation’s prestige.

As per Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), parts of the 5,000 ton destroyer’s bottom was damaged, and went off-balance as it eased into water during the launch. Parts of the destroyer’s hull was crushed, leaving the bow stranded on the shipway.

No casualties or injuries were reported after the incident.

The mishap took place in Kim’s presence, along with a large crowd from northeastern part of Chongjin, which added to his humiliation. He commented the accident as “criminal act”, and “carelessness”, from those in charge. He declared that those involved with the error will be held responsible and punished.

Multiple state institutions are considered responsible the accident – including the Munitions Industry Department, Kim Chaek University of Technology and the central ship design bureau.

Yang Wuk, an Asan Institute for Policy Studies military expert commented on the failed launch of the warship, embarrassing for the country.

According to a South Korean military analysis, the damaged warship is on their side in the water. The South Korean military spokesperson, Lee said that he expected the damaged destroyer to be equipped like the Choe Hyon.

“If the ship does not move together, the stresses will tear the hull apart,” said Sal Mercogliano, Professor at Campbell University and a maritime expert.

North Korea lacks floating docks usually found in shipbuilding states. Therefore, "Pushing from the side is the most basic, simplest and cheapest, if done right,” said Chol Il, retired South Korean submarine commander.

Kim called the warship a “breakthrough” in the country’s naval forces. Therefore, he ordered for the destroyer to be restored before the late June plenary session of the ruling Worker’s Party.

