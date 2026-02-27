Skip to content
Kichcha Sudeep steps away from action comfort zone with forthcoming romantic comedy

Kichcha Sudeep is preparing to take on a lighter role

Kichcha Sudeep romantic comedy

Sudeep was most recently seen in the action drama Mark

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 27, 2026
Highlights

  • Actor set to headline a romantic comedy, moving away from action-heavy roles
  • Film to be directed by an associate of Sukumar
  • Project reflects Sudeep’s focus on fresh storytelling nearly three decades into his career

A deliberate move beyond action

Kichcha Sudeep is preparing to take on a lighter role, with plans in place for the Kannada star to feature in a romantic comedy. The project signals a notable change of pace for an actor long associated with action-driven films.

According to a source familiar with the development, the film will be helmed by a filmmaker who has previously worked closely with Telugu director Sukumar.

Sudeep was most recently seen in the action drama Mark, which reunited him with director Vijay Karthikeyaa after their earlier collaboration on Max (2024). The new film is expected to broaden his on-screen image, offering audiences a different shade of the performer.

Choosing roles that feel new

In an earlier interview, Sudeep spoke about what continues to draw him to a script after nearly 30 years in the industry. He emphasised that he does not commit to projects simply because similar films have succeeded commercially, saying a role must feel exciting or offer a fresh perspective.

His approach underscores a preference for variety, even when revisiting familiar genres, provided the narrative brings something new.

Confidence in Kannada cinema’s growth

Reflecting on the wider industry, Sudeep noted that cinema inevitably moves through phases, and sustained progress depends on consistent individual effort. He stressed that the strength of Kannada cinema lies in collective ambition, with many filmmakers and actors working to elevate the industry’s profile.

He added that each language industry has its own advantages and challenges, reiterating his commitment to contributing meaningfully to Kannada films while pushing for higher standards across projects.

