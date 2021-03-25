Kiara Advani to reunite with Ram Charan in her next South film

By: Mohnish Singh







Kiara Advani is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood but she is equally popular in the South Indian film industry also. The actress has been part of two hugely successful Telugu films in the past.

While she romanced Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu in her first Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), her next Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019) featured her alongside Ram Charan. And if fresh reports are to be believed, the actress is set to reunite with Ram Charan in her third South film. Yes, you read that right!

According to reports, filmmaker Shankar has put the shoot of his much-delayed film Indian 2 on hold for some time and is planning to roll a new film with Ram Charan. The director has reportedly signed Kiara Advani to play the female lead.







We also hear that Shankar has signed a two-film deal with Advani, and she will also be playing the female lead in the Hindi remake of Anniyan (2005).

According to reports, Shankar’s next with Ram Charan will be a pan-India film produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. As far as the Hindi remake of Anniyan is concerned, the filmmaker has reportedly roped in Ranveer Singh in the lead role. However, there is no official word confirming the same.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has several interesting projects in her pocket right now. She next stars in Dharma Productions’ war-drama film Shershaah, which also has Sidharth Malhotra. She also headlines Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Singh.







The actress recently resumed filming for T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios’ much-awaited horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She has also signed Ashutosh Gowariker’s next production offering Karram Kurram.

