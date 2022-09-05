Website Logo
  Monday, September 05, 2022
Key quotes from Liz Truss’s victory speech after winning UK leadership contest

“I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy.”

Conservative MP Sir Graham Brady congratulates Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as she is announced as the next Prime Minister at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre ahead of Prime Minister announcement on September 5, 2022 in London, England. The Conservative Party leader will be announced today, replacing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned in July. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Liz Truss won the ruling Conservative Party’s leadership contest on Monday and will become Britain’s new prime minister after replacing the ousted Boris Johnson.

Below are key quotes from her victory speech:

“I campaigned as a conservative and I will govern as a conservative. My friends, we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years.”

“I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply.”

“I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson. Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.”

“We will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

