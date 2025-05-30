Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kevin Costner faces lawsuit over unscripted rape scene in ‘Horizon'

Kevin Costner has denied the allegations

Kevin Costner Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Unscripted Scene in 'Horizon'

The legal proceedings are ongoing and no trial date has yet been set

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 30, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Actor and director Kevin Costner is facing a lawsuit filed by stuntwoman Devyn LaBella, who alleges she was subjected to an unscripted and violent simulated rape scene during the filming of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, names Costner, 70, along with production companies associated with the film, as defendants.

LaBella, 34, served as a stunt double for actress Ella Hunt and had performed various scenes for the Western film. According to the lawsuit, while one planned sexual assault scene had been properly choreographed and conducted with rehearsals and an intimacy coordinator on set, a separate scene allegedly took place the following day under very different circumstances.

LaBella claims that without prior notice or preparation, she was instructed by Costner to participate in an unplanned and graphic scene. The lawsuit alleges that Costner directed another actor to pin her down on a wagon and simulate a rape. No warning, rehearsal or clear signals were reportedly given about when the camera was rolling or when the scene had ended.

“The impact of this impromptu work demand on Ms LaBella has been profound,” the lawsuit states, adding that the experience caused her lasting trauma and disrupted her career in the stunt industry. The filing describes her response as one of helplessness, stating, “There was no escaping the situation, and all Ms LaBella could do was wait for the nightmare to end.”

LaBella’s legal representative, Kate McFarlane, described the situation as a “clear example of male-dominated, sexist Hollywood movie production”, and claimed that her client had been left unprotected from “brutal sexual conduct”.

The lawsuit alleges that standard safety protocols, union agreements, and industry practices were ignored during the filming of the second scene. It also states that in the weeks following the alleged incident, LaBella continued to experience emotional distress, including “sudden bouts of crying on and off set”, and feelings of “shame, humiliation and complete lack of control”.

LaBella is seeking financial damages, the amount of which will be determined at trial. She is also requesting a court order requiring the defendants to undergo sexual harassment training, use intimacy coordinators in future productions, and issue her a public apology.

Kevin Costner, through his lawyer Marty Singer, has denied the allegations. Singer described LaBella as a “serial accuser” and called her claims “completely contradicted by her open actions and the facts”. He said LaBella had consented to the scene in question, was fully informed about it in advance, and had given a ‘thumbs up’ after rehearsing with the actor involved.

According to Singer, the scene was never actually filmed, and LaBella continued to work on the film for several weeks following the alleged incident. He added that LaBella had dinner with her supervisor and stunt coordinators after the scene and appeared to be in good spirits with no complaints raised. After wrapping up her work on the film, she reportedly took her stunt coordinator to a thank-you dinner.

Singer rejected the claims outright, stating, “Her shake-down tactics won’t work in this case.”

LaBella, who has worked in the film industry since 2020 and is a former gymnast, has previously been involved in other stunt roles, though this is one of her most high-profile credits. Horizon: An American Saga is a multi-part film project directed by Costner, set in the American West.

The legal proceedings are ongoing and no trial date has yet been set.

an american sagachapter 2ella huntgraphic scenehighprofilehollywoodintimacy coordinatorlos angelesmarty singersafety protocolssexual assaultsexual harassmentkevin costner

Related News

Mona Singh Takes on Her First Cop Role in Kohrra Season 2
Entertainment

Mona Singh to play cop in 'Kohrra' season 2 with Barun Sobti on Netflix

Pokémon cards Destined Rivals
Games

Pokémon cards demand hits new high with fans queuing in Belfast for ’ Destined Rivals’

Mithoon Breaks Records with ₹25 Crore Deal for Romantic Film
Entertainment

Mithoon becomes India’s highest-paid music composer with a £2.4 million deal for a romantic film

Hunter Schafer
Entertainment

Hunter Schafer reportedly in consideration for Princess Zelda in upcoming live-action film

More For You

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner during the Knicks vs Pacers playoff game

Twitter /@kkjdaillynews

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spark buzz with courtside PDA at Knicks game

The New York Knicks may have won Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers, but it was Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner who truly stole the spotlight at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Sitting courtside among a sea of celebrities, the couple’s very public display of affection became the real talking point of the evening, with videos of their kiss flooding social media.

Cameras captured the duo leaning in close, whispering, kissing, and holding hands while seated next to actors Miles Teller and Ben Stiller. Chalamet, in a blue-and-orange Knicks jacket inspired by Patrick Ewing, looked completely at ease next to Jenner, who kept it sleek in a white top, leather trousers, and a Knicks cap. The two looked more like a couple on a romantic night out than high-profile guests at a tense playoff game.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fan's Snake Stunt at 'Khaleja' Re-Release Sparks Theatre Chaos

A scene from Khaleja that inspired a fan’s unusual theatre stunt

Twitter/Amalapuram Mahesh FC/Cult Cinema

​Mahesh Babu fan brings live snake to 'Khaleja' 4K re-release in Vijayawada sparking chaos

The re-release of Khaleja in 4K was supposed to be a nostalgic celebration for Mahesh Babu fans, but in Vijayawada, things got out of hand when one fan turned a tribute into a real-life stunt.

In an attempt to mirror a well-known scene from the film, where Mahesh Babu’s character walks with a snake through the desert, a fan decided to bring an actual snake into the cinema. At first, the crowd thought it was just a prop. But when the snake began to move, panic broke out. The video of the incident quickly made its way online, with shocked viewers sharing it widely.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Fans speculate online about what’s next for Ethan Hunt after The Final Reckoning

Instagram/missionimpossible

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning': 5 clues the franchise isn't over yet

Despite its title’s finality, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning doesn’t quite feel like the end. From cast comments to intense fan theories, there’s plenty of evidence suggesting Ethan Hunt’s story might still have more chapters to come. Let’s break down five clues that show Paramount may not be done with this franchise just yet.

1.Cast members are planting seeds for what’s next

Keep ReadingShow less
AbRam Khan Celebrates 12th Birthday with Gauri and Suhana

AbRam Khan Celebrates 12th Birthday with Gauri and Suhana at NMACC

Instagram/nmacc.india

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan celebrates 12th birthday as fans notice dad's and Aryan's absence

AbRam Khan turned 12 on 27 May, and the occasion was celebrated in a quiet, close-knit gathering at Mumbai’s NMACC Arts Café. Hosted by his mother Gauri Khan and sister Suhana, the celebration was simple, personal, and full of warmth. Though the Khan family is often seen together during major public moments, this time, Shah Rukh Khan and eldest son Aryan were noticeably absent, a detail that didn’t go unnoticed by fans online.

The celebration video, shared by the NMACC’s official Instagram account, opened with AbRam walking in alongside Suhana, both looking casual and cheerful. Suhana chose a breezy printed dress, while AbRam wore a relaxed blue tee. Gauri, who designed the café, appeared in a chic white blazer and trousers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Russell Brand

Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court after entering not guilty pleas

Getty Images

Russell Brand pleads not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges involving four women ahead of 2026 trial

Russell Brand, once a regular on TV screens and now a high-profile online figure, appeared in a London court on Friday and denied all allegations of rape and sexual assault. The case, involving accusations from four different women, will now move towards a trial scheduled for 3 June 2026.

The 49-year-old, known for his past work in comedy and film, as well as for his recent outspoken online presence, faces five charges: one of rape, one of oral rape, two of sexual assaults, and one of indecent assault. The alleged incidents happened between 1999 and 2005, a time when Brand was climbing the ladder in Britain’s entertainment industry.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc