Kevin Costner faces lawsuit over unscripted rape scene in ‘Horizon'

Actor and director Kevin Costner is facing a lawsuit filed by stuntwoman Devyn LaBella, who alleges she was subjected to an unscripted and violent simulated rape scene during the filming of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, names Costner, 70, along with production companies associated with the film, as defendants.

LaBella, 34, served as a stunt double for actress Ella Hunt and had performed various scenes for the Western film. According to the lawsuit, while one planned sexual assault scene had been properly choreographed and conducted with rehearsals and an intimacy coordinator on set, a separate scene allegedly took place the following day under very different circumstances.

LaBella claims that without prior notice or preparation, she was instructed by Costner to participate in an unplanned and graphic scene. The lawsuit alleges that Costner directed another actor to pin her down on a wagon and simulate a rape. No warning, rehearsal or clear signals were reportedly given about when the camera was rolling or when the scene had ended.

“The impact of this impromptu work demand on Ms LaBella has been profound,” the lawsuit states, adding that the experience caused her lasting trauma and disrupted her career in the stunt industry. The filing describes her response as one of helplessness, stating, “There was no escaping the situation, and all Ms LaBella could do was wait for the nightmare to end.”

LaBella’s legal representative, Kate McFarlane, described the situation as a “clear example of male-dominated, sexist Hollywood movie production”, and claimed that her client had been left unprotected from “brutal sexual conduct”.

The lawsuit alleges that standard safety protocols, union agreements, and industry practices were ignored during the filming of the second scene. It also states that in the weeks following the alleged incident, LaBella continued to experience emotional distress, including “sudden bouts of crying on and off set”, and feelings of “shame, humiliation and complete lack of control”.

LaBella is seeking financial damages, the amount of which will be determined at trial. She is also requesting a court order requiring the defendants to undergo sexual harassment training, use intimacy coordinators in future productions, and issue her a public apology.

Kevin Costner, through his lawyer Marty Singer, has denied the allegations. Singer described LaBella as a “serial accuser” and called her claims “completely contradicted by her open actions and the facts”. He said LaBella had consented to the scene in question, was fully informed about it in advance, and had given a ‘thumbs up’ after rehearsing with the actor involved.

According to Singer, the scene was never actually filmed, and LaBella continued to work on the film for several weeks following the alleged incident. He added that LaBella had dinner with her supervisor and stunt coordinators after the scene and appeared to be in good spirits with no complaints raised. After wrapping up her work on the film, she reportedly took her stunt coordinator to a thank-you dinner.

Singer rejected the claims outright, stating, “Her shake-down tactics won’t work in this case.”

LaBella, who has worked in the film industry since 2020 and is a former gymnast, has previously been involved in other stunt roles, though this is one of her most high-profile credits. Horizon: An American Saga is a multi-part film project directed by Costner, set in the American West.

The legal proceedings are ongoing and no trial date has yet been set.