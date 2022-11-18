Website Logo
  • Friday, November 18, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Kent store removes ‘highly inappropriate’ swimsuit featuring Hindu deity following outrage

The store was also urged to issue a formal apology.

Rajan Zed (Photo: [email protected])

By: Pramod Thomas

A sporting goods shop in Whitstable, Kent, has removed a swimsuit featuring Hindu deity from its online collections following protest from the community.

Water Polo Shop came under fire after starting to market a swimming suit with a picture of the Hindu deity Lord Ganesh,

Lord Ganesha, also known by the names Ganapati and Ganesh, is an elephant-headed Hindu god of beginnings who is typically worshipped before commencing any significant endeavour. He is also the protector of scholars, bankers, scribes, and authors.

Followers of the religion urged the store to remove the item. They described the plan an attempt to ‘trivialise’ the faith and a form of ‘religious appropriation’.

The design, which is owned by a separate company called BBOSI, has now been removed from the Water Polo Shop website. According to reports, the store was also pressured to issue a formal apology.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in the US, said: “Lord Ganesh was greatly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be tightly wrapped around your body as a fashion statement or facilitate your perspiration or catch your body fluids.

“Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for mercantile or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.”

Zed, who is president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, said that Hindus agree with free artistic expression and speech but trivialising faith was ‘painful to the followers’.

“Sporting goods retailers shouldn’t engage in religious appropriation, sacrilege, or the denigration of revered Hindu deities. To flaunt the greatly admired Lord Ganesh in this way was terribly trivialising,” he pointed out.

Waterpoloshop Ltd is a family business run by the Millward-Hulme family. It aims to provide great customer service and goods at a competitive price, according to the company website.

The company supplies water polo, swimming, diving, underwater hockey and underwater rugby related goods to both clubs and individuals worldwide.

Hinduism is the world’s third-largest, with over 1.25 billion followers.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEALTH
Revealed: 5 things patients experience after coming back from the brink of death
News
Committed to working quickly on UK-India FTA: Rishi Sunak
HEALTH
Doctor claims 30 seconds of morning sun reduces cancer risk by 80%, charities say there’s…
News
People of Asian backgrounds account for 8 per cent of strip searches in England and…
News
Dr Amir Khan backs ending trophy hunting imports
News
Social media accounts outside UK amplified Leicester unrest: Research
News
Around half of asthma-hit kids admitted in London hospitals are Black and Asian
News
Nottingham man jailed for urging government staff to sack or kill Sajid Javid
News
National Crime Agency pursues India-linked illegal steroid smuggling ring
News
NHS medic set to become first UK surgeon to perform operation after becoming…
News
Taking paracetamol could come with a dangerous side effect – Scientists warn
News
Great step: New UK-India visa scheme hailed by industry, student groups
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW