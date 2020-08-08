Keith Vaz takes to poetry to show his love for Leicester

KEITH VAZ has revealed his poetic side by penning down lines on why he loves Leicester as part of an initiative to boost the city’s image.

Organisers of the campaign recently asked Leicester residents to send in videos on their love for the city, and the “delighted” former Leicester East MP took the lead.

In a poem titled Meet Me In Leicester, Vaz brings out the various aspects – from history to sports, and cultures to cuisines – of the “city full of surprises”. The accompanying video, too, is captivating, with fine background score by popular musician Kishon Khan.

“I have not written poetry since primary school, but wanted to show what Leicester means to me, and how the people and places have impacted on my life,” said Vaz.

“It was actually quite easy. I have lived in these words and places for 35 years. We are quite simply the best city in the UK to live and work in.”

Organisers of the initiative said people could send their videos on why they love Leicester to [email protected], and upload them on social media, using the hashtag #loveleicester, tagging @talking_points.lycaradio on Instagram and @talkingpoints20 on Twitter.