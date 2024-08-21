Starmer: ‘I can’t offer false hope to Tata Steel workers’

Keir Starmer (L) poses with Wales’ First Minister, Eluned Morgan (R) during a visit to Welsh Government’s Cathays Park headquarters in Cardiff on August 19, 2024. (Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

DURING a recent visit to Wales, prime minister Keir Starmer addressed the impending closure of the blast furnace in Port Talbot, stressing that he could not offer false hope to the town’s steel workers. The closure, set for next month, threatens the jobs of thousands at Tata Steel.

Starmer assured that while the Labour government is working hard to mitigate the impact, the situation remains challenging.

“We’re doing everything we can to preserve those jobs, but I will not give anyone false hope. Our priority is to support workers and help them transition, while also aiding local businesses affected by Tata Steel’s changes,” he said.

The Labour leader was speaking from the Brechfa Forest West wind farm in Carmarthenshire, reflecting his party’s commitment to addressing both the immediate and long-term impacts of Tata Steel’s planned restructuring. His visit included a meeting with Eluned Morgan, the new First Minister of Wales.

Meanwhile, Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies criticised Labour ministers for allegedly misleading Port Talbot about the prospects of saving jobs. Meanwhile, Plaid Cymru has accused Labour of being slow to respond to the crisis at Tata Steel.

In response to the job losses, the government has announced an initial £13.5 million in funding to support affected workers and businesses. This funding is part of the Tata Steel/Port Talbot Transition Board’s efforts to help local businesses diversify and provide retraining opportunities for displaced workers.

Welsh secretary Jo Stevens highlighted that over 50 businesses have pledged to support those leaving the Port Talbot steelworks.

The Tata Steel/Port Talbot Transition Board is working on the allocation of these funds, which will be monitored to ensure effectiveness and value for taxpayers.

Business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds pointed out that the importance of a green steel transition that benefits both the economy and local communities.

Tata Steel UK, led by CEO Rajesh Nair, is moving towards a significant transformation with the introduction of an electric arc furnace, set to begin operations in late 2027.

This new technology aims to reduce CO2 emissions and will use UK-sourced scrap metal, impacting the entire community in Port Talbot.

“People want to know how it is going to affect their day-to-day lives in terms of dust, noise and so on. We’ve been able to help them understand how this new investment and new technology will make a significant difference to these environmental issues in particular,” Nair said.

(with inputs from PTI)