Seema Malhotra and Zubir Ahmed take new posts in junior minister reshuffle

Malhotra and Ahmed have been appointed to new junior ministerial roles in Starmer’s reshuffle following Angela Rayner’s resignation.

Zubir Ahmed

Ahmed takes up the role of parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Department of Health and Social Care. (Photo: X/@zubirahmed)

Sep 07, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
SEEMA MALHOTRA and Dr Zubir Ahmed have been appointed to new ministerial roles as part of Keir Starmer’s reshuffle, which followed Angela Rayner’s resignation as housing secretary and deputy prime minister.

Ahmed takes up the role of parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Department of Health and Social Care.

Malhotra becomes parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office while continuing as parliamentary under-secretary of state (minister for equalities) in the Department for Education.

The reshuffle also saw Ellie Reeves removed as cabinet minister without portfolio and Labour Party chair. She has been appointed solicitor general, replacing Lucy Rigby, who moves to the Treasury as economic secretary.

Reeves’s former roles go to Anna Turley, promoted from the Whips Office to minister without portfolio in the Cabinet Office and Labour Party chair.

Other changes include Sarah Jones and Alex Norris joining the Home Office under new home secretary Shabana Mahmood, with Mike Tapp also appointed as a Home Office minister.

Daniel Zeichner was removed as farming minister, while Jason Stockwood, Poppy Gustaffson and Jim McMahon also departed or moved roles.

