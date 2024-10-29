Starmer warns Athwal amid concerns over ‘unsafe’ care home

The Labout MP rented the property to Daljit Johal’s firm.

Jas Athwal (Photo: UK Parliament)

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Sir Keir Starmer has urged Labour MP Jas Athwal to “take his responsibilities seriously” following reports that the lawmaker is the landlord of a children’s care home flagged as unsafe, reported the Sun.

Ofsted’s recent investigation found “serious and widespread failures” at the home, raising concerns about children being at risk of exploitation and incidents of kids going missing.

Athwal, who is reportedly friends with Daljit Johal, the owner of Heartwood Care Group, rented the property to Johal’s firm.

“I am not across the full details although I have seen the story. I would expect anyone in a situation like that to take their responsibilities seriously,” Starmer was quoted as saying.

According to a report in the Londoner, Heartwood’s funding from Redbridge Council rose significantly after Athwal took over as council leader, although both parties deny any conflict of interest.

In a statement, Athwal defended his role, asserting that his only connection to the home is as a landlord and that he has “no further commercial relationship” with the operators. He affirmed his support for Ofsted’s regulatory oversight of care homes.

Heartwood added that most of its council-funded services did not involve the care home in question, focusing instead on outreach programmes for older teens and young adults. However, the company admitted to receiving £155,000 from Redbridge Council for services provided to children at the home.

Despite Athwal’s assertions, scrutiny has intensified as Ofsted inspections reported “serious and widespread failures” at the home, with issues ranging from poor conditions to risks of criminal exploitation. Although improvements have since been made, recent reports have placed Heartwood among some of the UK’s lowest-rated care providers.

The Tory party has urged a full inquiry, criticising Athwal for an apparent lack of transparency.

Athwal should explain these issues openly, especially given past concerns over his rental properties,” said a spokesperson. This follows criticism from former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield, who called the situation a “clear conflict of interest” and argued that any financial connections should be disclosed transparently.

Public records show Redbridge Council paid Heartwood £3.3 million since 2013, with annual payments jumping significantly after Athwal took over.

Redbridge Council, however, claims there was no conflict of interest, saying councillors do not influence provider decisions.