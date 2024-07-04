Starmer: No EU reentry in my lifetime

He said that Labour could secure better trading agreements with the EU in specific sectors

Keir Starmer walks with his wife Victoria Starmer, as they arrive at a polling station to place their votes in the 2024 General Election on July 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Labour leader Keir Starmer has said that the UK will not rejoin the EU, the single market, or the customs union during his lifetime, reported The Guardian.

This declaration is his strongest commitment yet that Labour will not pursue significantly closer ties with Europe while he serves as prime minister.

Addressing reporters, Starmer added that he does not believe Britain will re-enter any of these three entities during his lifetime, effectively dismissing the possibility even if he secures a second term in office.

“No. I don’t think that that is going to happen. I’ve been very clear about not rejoining the EU, the single market, or the customs union – or [allowing a] return to freedom of movement,” Starmer was quoted as saying.

Recently, Starmer has begun speaking more openly about his party’s plans in power, with polls indicating a potential landslide victory. He also mentioned his intention to extend the parliamentary timetable immediately post-election to allow more legislative time before the summer.

Starmer has largely avoided discussing EU relations during the campaign to prevent alienating leave voters, a mistake Labour made in 2019 by promising a second referendum.

Some have speculated that this reluctance conceals a desire to rejoin the customs union or single market during a second Labour term, as senior party figures have not completely ruled out this possibility. However, Starmer firmly denied this on Wednesday (3).

However, he reiterated that Labour could secure better trading agreements with the EU in specific sectors.

“I do think we could get a better deal than the botched one we got under Boris Johnson, particularly in trading, research and development, and security,” he said.

Discussing the legislative agenda, he said: “Given the tight timetable, it’s uncertain how much legislation we will have passed by the end of July. It seems clear to me that we’ll need to extend the timetable. We will be working very hard.”

Starmer’s initial days in office are expected to involve tackling various crises, including the issue of overcrowded prisons. According to reports, he has started discussing the long-term challenges for a Labour government, such as countering the threat of right-wing populism.

He also expressed his commitment to combat the appeal of parties like Reform UK and even suggested a willingness to collaborate across party lines to do so.