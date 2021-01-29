Katrina Kaif to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Shah Rukh Khan’s next production venture?

By Murtuza Iqbal







A few days ago, there were reports that Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a movie produced by Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Ajay Bahl. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Katrina Kaif has been approached to star opposite Kartik in the movie.

A source told the portal, “The film’s producers have approached Katrina with the offer, and she’s very keen to do it. The role is not only as pivotal as Kartik’s but also in some ways, more important than his.”

Reportedly, the movie has been titled Freddy, and well, if this report turns out to be true, it will surely be interesting to watch Katrina and Kartik on the big screen together.







While talking about the film, a source had earlier told the portal, “Kartik has been in talks with Shah Rukh Khan’s banner for this Ajay Bahl directed film for a while now and finally, everything has fallen in place and the actor is all set to start shooting for the film within the next 2 months.”

Talking about Katrina, she has Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot, Ali Abbas Zafar's next and Tiger 3 in her kitty. Sooryavanshi was slated to release in March 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers have not yet announced the new release date of the film.







Meanwhile, Kartik has movies like Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Dhamaka lined-up. The shooting of Dhamaka has been wrapped up, and while it is said that the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will resume in July this year, it is not yet confirmed when Dostana 2 will start rolling again.






