Katrina Kaif to pair up with Vijay Deverakonda in a big-ticket Bollywood film?

By: Mohnish Singh

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Bharat (2019) opposite superstar Salman Khan, has some interesting projects in the pipeline. While her much-awaited film Sooryavanshi is yet to find its way into theatres, the actress is busy focusing on her upcoming projects, which also include a horror-comedy called Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and a nail-biting thriller titled Merry Christmas with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi.

The latest we hear that Kaif is in consideration for yet another high-profile Hindi film, which will star southern heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda as the male lead. Sources close to the project inform an Indian daily that it was the strong male lead character that caught Deverakonda’s attention and he agreed to do the project. While not much else is known about the upcoming film at the moment, sources add that the makers are looking at beginning production soon.

Vijay Deverakonda will join Katrina Kaif on the sets after wrapping up his debut Bollywood film Liger. The upcoming action entertainer Liger also has Ananya Pandey on the principal cast. Deverakonda plays the role of a kick-boxer in the much-awaited film.

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger went before cameras in January 2020. The makers had to put its shoot on hold in March 2020, following the nationwide lockdown in India in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Liger is a bilingual film, set to release in Telugu and Hindi. Well-known filmmaker Karan Johar is co-producing the film along with Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh. The film is expected to hit the marquee on September 9, 2021.

