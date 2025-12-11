Karuna Gehani on how Indian Singles Social is creating belonging for young south Asians

Highlights

Indian Singles Social grows into a 15,000-strong community in London

Karuna Gehani says in-person, culture-led meetups offer what dating apps cannot

Nostalgia, heritage and shared identity shape how members connect

Events now function as a wider cultural movement, not just dating





The gap that sparked a community

When Karuna Gehani moved to London 14 years ago, she quickly noticed the absence of spaces where young south Asians could meet in person. University offered cultural societies and regular events, but once people entered the workforce, those touchpoints disappeared.

London’s fast pace and heavy reliance on dating apps left many feeling disconnected — and it was this void that inspired Indian Singles Social. What began as a single event is now a thriving network of more than 15,000 people across the city.

Why dating apps fall short

Karuna says apps can match people, but they cannot create understanding or belonging. Profiles do not reveal humour, values, family dynamics or cultural upbringing, the elements that matter most when building a relationship.

Many attendees tell her they feel culturally misunderstood online and exhausted from having to explain their identity to every match. Meeting in person, she says, immediately changes the energy: conversations flow, intentions feel clearer, and connections naturally deepen.

Culture-led events that feel like home

Indian Singles Social defines itself through its cultural atmosphere. Bollywood brunches, chai-and-paint sessions, festival nights and even post-run chai rituals are designed to evoke familiarity.

These details, music, food, décor, and language, anchor nostalgia, especially for a generation navigating a “third culture” identity between south Asian heritage and British life. Creating that environment helps strangers relax, laugh, and connect in ways digital platforms cannot reproduce.

How community grows within community

With events taking place at least twice a month, familiar faces return often. This consistency has led to organic “micro-communities”: WhatsApp groups formed after paddle games, brunch events, or activity nights.

Karuna sees this as proof that Indian Singles Social is more than a dating space. Many people come to find friends, support networks, and a sense of belonging, something they often miss after moving away from home.

Keeping events personal as the movement expands

Growth brings its own challenges, and Karuna is deliberate about protecting intimacy. Each month includes one large event, one mid-sized gathering, and one small activity-led session.

Icebreakers are customised for each setting, ensuring both introverts and extroverts feel comfortable. Karuna also personally greets attendees at every event, reinforcing the warmth that keeps people returning.

Nostalgia as an emotional anchor

Heritage plays a quiet but powerful role. The smell of chai, familiar languages, festival décor, and Bollywood music remind members of home and bring comfort.

Karuna believes these cultural cues shape how people relate, communicate, and imagine long-term partnerships. Heritage, she says, influences the way people love, not just the way they live.

What young South Asians want today

From her vantage point, young south Asians in the UK are craving connection, cultural grounding, and a place where both sides of their identity can coexist.

They want to maintain tradition while shaping a modern, hybrid life. Indian Singles Social offers a space where those two worlds blend naturally.

Breaking early misconceptions

A common misconception was that the events were traditional speed dating. Karuna emphasises that they have never used that format.

Instead, the events rely on fun, personalised icebreakers that encourage natural conversation. Once people saw this through social media and first-hand experience, the hesitation faded.

The human impact

The community’s success stories go beyond dating. Friendships form at every event, and some turn into long-term support systems for people living far from family.

One of Karuna’s most memorable stories is about a couple who met at her first event. The woman decided to attend at the last minute, and the pair have now been together for nearly three years, even through long distance.

For Karuna, these stories underline the purpose of the movement.

Looking to the next chapter

Cities with large south Asian populations, such as Dubai and New York, are the natural next steps for expansion. Karuna believes that wherever the diaspora settles, the need for cultural belonging follows.