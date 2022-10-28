Website Logo
  • Friday, October 28, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan unveils ‘Freddy’ first poster

‘Freddy’ marks Kartik’s second thriller film which will stream directly on streaming platform after ‘Dhamaka’.

Photo credit: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Friday, unveiled the first poster of his next romantic thriller film ‘Freddy’.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped the poster which he captioned, “Slow And Steady Wins The Race Be ready to enter the world of #Freddy First look Aa raha hai.”

In the poster, a tortoise could be seen with a denture holding a red rose on top of it.

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film features Alaya F opposite Kartik. Ekta Kapoor has produced it and is all set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

‘Freddy’ marks Kartik’s second thriller film which will stream directly on OTT after ‘Dhamaka’.

On Thursday, Kartik took to Instagram and informed that ‘Freddy’ will be out on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

“I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore new territory. I’m looking forward to the movie releasing on OTT and hoping the audience will love this new avatar,” he shared.

Apart from ‘Freddy’, he will be also seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. It marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. It will be out on June 29, 2023.

He will also be seen in ‘Shehzada’ opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan’s son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023. (ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kalki Koechlin on being typecast because of her skin colour and getting only upper-class roles:…
Entertainment
Pragya Kapoor’s Maali the only Indian Feature Film at the Queens World Film Festival
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone announce a new release date for Fighter
Entertainment
Neetu Kapoor points out the funniest connection between her and late husband Rishi Kapoor’s film…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar attends Kudo tournament, breaks bricks with hammer
Entertainment
‘Pallo Latke’ fame Zain Khan signs solo film as a composer; to score music for…
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut gets mercilessly trolled for attending Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday…
Entertainment
RRR wins Best International Film award at 50th Saturn Awards; director SS Rajamouli…
Entertainment
Here’s how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their Diwali with daughter Malti 
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif expresses desire to work in South films after watching Aishwarya Rai…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan celebrates first Diwali with girlfriend Saba Azad, picture goes viral
Entertainment
Jaya Bachchan lashes out at paparazzi on Diwali, calls them ‘intruders’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW