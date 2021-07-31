Kartik Aaryan teams up with Ekta Kapoor for a movie titled Freddy

Kartik Aaryan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. A few months ago, the actor was in the news for his exit from the movies, however, now, he has many interesting projects lined up.

After Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production venture and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, now one more film of Kartik has been announced. The actor will be seen in a romantic thriller titled Freddy which will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

The production house took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They posted, “We would like you to welcome a new member of our family – Freddy. Excited to begin this new project! @TheAaryanKartik @ektarkapoor #ShobhaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @jayshewakramani #ShashankaGhosh @NLFilmsIndia #BalajiMotionPictures #Freddy.”

Freddy will be co-produced by Jay Shewakramani under his banner Northern Lights Films.

Shashanka Ghosh has earlier helmed films like Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II, Quick Gun Murugun, Mumbai Cutting (a segment titled 10 Minutes), Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding. Ekta Kapoor had also produced Veere Di Wedding which was a super hit at the box office.

Talking about other projects of Kartik, apart from Sajid Nadiadwala’s next, Captain India, and Freddy, the actor will also be seen in movies like Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Dhamaka will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Netflix, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to hit the big screens on 19th November 2021.

Reportedly, he will also be starring in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. However, there’s no official announcement about it.