Karan Tacker on staying away from TV to break into films

Karan Tacker was one of the highest-paid actors on TV when he decided to stay away from television to break into movies. Ever since his successful show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai came to an end in 2013, the actor did not sign up for any fiction show on television. He limited his presence on television to guest appearances and reality shows.

After a long wait of many years, his patience paid off when he bagged National Film Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s web show Special OPS. The show premiered on Hotstar in 2019 and the actor garnered positive response for his portrayal of secret agent Farooq Ali.

Talking about the same, Karan Tacker says, “The idea was not to take a break from acting, but concentrate on working with better makers and stories. When I stopped taking acting projects on TV, there was no digital platform. And coming from TV, it was hard to break into films. Getting the opportunity to work with a National Award-winning director like Neeraj Pandey therefore took time.”

His stint as a host on various television shows helped Tacker establish a friendship with noted Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra. When asked if knowing them helped him in any way to get work in Bollywood, the actor responds, “Our friendship is a good bond that I enjoy more than looking at them to get work. It is nice to know people like them in the film fraternity, people who are always there to guide you. Filmmaking is also a business. When that part and even role wise things click, we would definitely collaborate.”

Commenting on the widespread criticism that Karan Johar is currently facing for nepotism, Tacker says, “I don’t know why is anyone answerable to anyone else for professional decisions they are making in their own sphere. They are smart people and know what is better for their business. I don’t have any personal grudge against anyone.”