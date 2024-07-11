Lord Karan Bilimoria awarded honorary fellowship by London Business School

By: Vivek Mishra

Lord Karan Bilimoria has received an honorary fellowship from London Business School (LBS).

LBS, recognised for its business education and research, awards honorary fellowships to individuals with notable contributions to global business and society.

Past recipients include Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg, and Kofi Annan.

The award was presented during LBS’s annual ceremony, celebrating 1,600 graduates from various programmes. LBS recognised other leading figures from business and academia at the school’s annual congregation celebrations.

This honour highlights Lord Bilimoria’s contributions to public service and business. He is the founder of Cobra Beer and a member of the House of Lords.

He is the founding chairman of the UK India Business Council and served as a senior non-executive director of the Booker Group (now Tesco plc). Lord Bilimoria has also held the position of president of the Confederation of British Industry and served as a board member of the International Chamber of Commerce.

In 2014, he became the first India-born chancellor of a Russell Group university, the University of Birmingham, and he is currently the president of the UK Council for International Student Affairs.

On receiving the award, Lord Bilimoria said, “I am truly honoured, privileged and humbled to have been appointed an honorary fellow at London Business School of which I am a proud alumnus. I will always be grateful for what I have learnt studying at London Business School, and I have been fortunate to return and lecture at LBS regularly over the years. This is the 60th anniversary year of LBS, and the business school has achieved so much within these decades, rising to being respected globally as one of the finest business schools in the world.”

Niro Sivanathan, a professor of Organisational Behaviour at London Business School, delivering the citation, noted Lord Bilimoria’s achievements, including founding Cobra Beer and holding leadership roles in various organisations.