Website Logo
  • Friday, August 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,589
Total Cases 32,358,829
Today's Fatalities 540
Today's Cases 36,571
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,589
Total Cases 32,358,829
Today's Fatalities 540
Today's Cases 36,571

News

Kamala Harris trip to Asia will show US in region ‘to stay,’ official says

Kamala Harris (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images).

By: Sattwik Biswal

US vice president Kamala Harris’s trip to Singapore and Vietnam starting on Sunday will show that the United States is in the region “to stay,” a senior administration official said, as Washington seeks to bolster international support to counter China’s growing global influence.

Harris will be the most senior US official to visit the region since president Joe Biden took office in January promising to shore up alliances, which the United States considers key to checking Chinese expansion.

A senior White House official told Reuters earlier this month that the vice president’s focus would be on defending international rules in the South China Sea, strengthening US regional leadership and expanding security cooperation in the region.

“The administration is … making clear that we have an enduring commitment to this region, that we’re part of the Indo-Pacific and in the region to stay,” the official said.

The trip coincides with chaos in Afghanistan following Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops after a 20-year war, the planning of which has been criticised at home and abroad.

The official said Harris would continue to work on issues tied to Afghanistan while on her Asia trip.

“It’s been an overwhelming focus and priority of the whole team including the vice president … at the same time, it is also true that Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific are really important. And that’s why she’s going,” the official added.

Harris is due in Singapore on Sunday (22). She will be the first US vice president to visit Vietnam and arrives in the country on Tuesday and departs next Thursday.

During her trip, Harris will meet Singapore’s president Halimah Yacob, prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and deliver remarks on a US combat ship visiting Singapore. She will also hold a meeting to discuss supply chain issues with representatives from the private sector and government.

In Hanoi, Vietnam, Harris will meet with leaders including president Ngyuen Xuan Phuc and prime minister Pham Ming Chinh and lead the US delegation in launching a regional office for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The visit to Southeast Asia will be Harris’ second foreign trip as vice president. In June, she went to Guatemala and Mexico for meetings on the “root causes” of the migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka announces lockdown as coronavirus cases surge
News
Serum Institute Of India’s Poonawalla reveals he has taken Covid booster shot
UK
Khan says London ready to welcome Afghan refugees
News
Javid hopeful of experts go ahead for UK’s booster shots rollout
News
Bangladesh’s firebrand Islamist leader Junaid Babunagari dies
UK
Nine-year-old from Bolton completes another challenge to raise funds for children
News
Sharma says finance plan being worked out for developing countries
News
Gurkha veterans call off hunger strike as UK government agrees talks
News
Taliban takeover will inspire terrorists, warns UK defence secretary Ben Wallace
News
Pfizer Covid jab declines faster than AstraZeneca: study
News
Indian defence minister worried over rising national security challenges
PAKISTAN
2 killed in explosion at Pakistan’s Muharram procession
Eastern Eye

Videos

Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Manoj Bajpayee reacts to the reports of playing an antagonist…
Sri Lanka announces lockdown as coronavirus cases surge
Serum Institute Of India’s Poonawalla reveals he has taken Covid…
Khan says London ready to welcome Afghan refugees
Kamala Harris trip to Asia will show US in region…
Maestro: Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh starrer to premiere…