Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Junior doctors strike over pay while flu cases hit record

Hospital staff forced to prioritise life-saving treatment as five-day walkout begins

Junior doctors strike over pay while flu cases hit record

Meghana Pandit, NHS England's national medical director

Photo: Gov.uk
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasDec 17, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

DOCTORS in England began a five-day strike on Wednesday (17) over pay and working conditions during a surge in flu cases and with no end in sight to an increasingly bitter dispute with the government.

The walkout is the latest in a series of strikes this year by "resident" or junior hospital doctors, who say their pay has been eroded over more than a decade.

The government says it cannot afford to increase pay more than it already has, and health secretary Wes Streeting has called the strikes "self-indulgent, irresponsible and dangerous".

The strike adds pressure to a healthcare service that is already stretched. National Health Service England warned last week that hospitals were facing a "worst-case scenario" from a surge in cases of a virulent strain of flu.

"Staff will come together as they always do ... but sadly more patients are likely to feel the impact of this round of strikes than in the previous two," said Meghana Pandit, NHS England's national medical director.

Jack Fletcher of the British Medical Association (BMA), which represents resident doctors, said two issues were at stake: a jobs crisis, with qualified medics unable to secure positions, and pay.

"We must value our doctors in this country," he said at the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London. "We saw more doctors taking the step to leave the profession last year than any in the last decade."

Streeting, however, said it was "ultimately a pay dispute".

"There's just a gap - a very wide gap - between BMA expectations and affordability," he told lawmakers on Wednesday.

The BMA is seeking a 29 per cent increase this year to restore pay to 2008 levels in real terms.

Shortly after being elected last year, the Labour government agreed a 22 per cent pay rise for doctors, in a bid to end a dispute that began under the previous, Tory government.

However, after being awarded another 5.4 per cent rise this year, the conflict flared again.

Public support for the strikes is relatively low, with a YouGov survey on December 12 showing that 58 per cent of those surveyed were either somewhat or strongly opposed to the latest action.

NHS England said there may be fewer doctors on duty than usual during the strikes, requiring staff to prioritise life-saving care. Some appointments will be rescheduled.

Flu hospitalisations in England surged by more than 50 per cent in early December, reaching an average of 2,660 patients a day - the highest ever for this period. Health leaders have said there was still no peak in sight.

(Reuters)

meghana panditnational health serviceflu casesdoctors strike

Related News

Jaswant Narwal: Joint effort needed to tackle honour-based abuse
News

Jaswant Narwal: Joint effort needed to tackle honour-based abuse

Bondi shooting: Indian family 'unaware' of gunman's radical views
News

Bondi shooting: Indian family 'unaware' of gunman's radical views

Bondi beach
News

Police say Bondi Beach attacker moved to Australia from India

Hamish Falconer
News

Britain maintains neutral stance on Kashmir, minister tells MPs

More For You

UK high court delays Nirav Modi’s bid to reopen extradition appeal to 2026

The case centres on Modi's alleged role in an estimated $2 bn Punjab National Bank loan scam.

Photo credit - ANI

UK high court delays Nirav Modi’s bid to reopen extradition appeal to 2026

Highlights

  • High Court hearing postponed to March 2026 following India's "chunky assurances" on detention.
  • Modi appeared via videolink from Pentonville prison as judges noted "sense of déjà vu".
  • Extradition could proceed if permission to reopen appeal denied at next hearing.

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi's latest attempt to challenge his extradition to India has been delayed until March 2026, with judges expressing a "sense of déjà vu" over his repeatedly failed appeals.

The UK High Court hearing on Tuesday was adjourned after Indian authorities submitted what were described as "chunky assurances" regarding the 54-year-old's pre-trial detention conditions in Mumbai.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us